With Tehran making significant progress on the nuclear front, Washington and its European allies appear to be engaged in an increasingly desperate effort to revive the 2015 global nuclear deal with Iran, reflecting previous impatience that helped produce of the problematic agreement in the first place.

The operational question is whether to break President Donald Trump’s 2018 exit deal and return to the deal, assuming Tehran is adhering to its nuclear-related constraints. Washington will find itself more determined in the long-term plan to limit Iran’s nuclear pursuit, ballistic missile program, terror sponsorship and regional expansionism.

Signs of Irans nuclear progress are increasing. For starters, Tehran announced on June 15 that has enriched 6.5 kilograms of uranium to a purity of 60 percent (a short step to a weapons degree purity of 90 percent) and another 108 kilograms to 20 percent far more than the 3.67 percent purity limit. Nor has Tehran become more transparent about suspicious activity in its undeclared nuclear countries, which is a problem that precedes the nuclear deal and has troubled international inspectors for many years. The Iranian government has reiterated its willingness to engage, cooperate and respond, “said Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. said while the board of his agents met in Vienna. “But they have not done it so far.

Fox News, meanwhile, reported that satellite images since last fall in the Irans Sanjarian country, where Iran is suspected of producing work on shock wave generators (in order to minimize a nuclear weapon) reveal vehicles, excavations and trenches that have prompted nuclear guards to seek inspections international. In addition, the German federal intelligence agency concluded in a new 420-page report that indications of procurement efforts related to proliferation by the Islamic Republic for its nuclear program increased in 2020.

Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities are exacerbated by its progress in other military-related pursuits.

Tehran recently announced that it has added two warships to its arsenal; Iran is pulling its naval muscles by SEND two naval vessels for the first time in the Atlantic; Russia is is said to be planning provide Iran with an advanced satellite system to enable the latter to observe potential military targets; and Iran-backed militias in Iraq detected that they now have long-range drones (which Iran designed and Iranian-backed Houthis use in Yemen) that can reach Israel and other nearby countries.

All of this, however, has not stopped Washington and its European allies from pushing for a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Despite Rossis’ concerns, the United States and its partners decided not to push for a resolution on this issue at the most recent IAEA board meeting, not to raise tensions with Iran. Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in early June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also appeared to rebound from his previous pledge not to lift U.S. terrorism-related sanctions on Iran, suggesting they may be contrary to a revived nuclear deal. A day after Blinkens testimony, the Treasury Department actually lifted sanctions related to the Irans energy sector and oil exports to Syria.

Recent U.S. efforts to appease Tehran have extended beyond nuclear and other military issues. When, this month, an Iranian political prisoner died in prison for allegedly being denied medical care, the US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, avoided any serious denunciation of Tehran by increasingly record human rights; and Express only sadness.

With Iran making serious progress on the nuclear and military fronts, the US desire to revive the nuclear deal and re-establish its borders on Iranian nuclear activity may be understandable even if its inspection system lacks serious and the deal itself expires in the coming years. But where will he leave the country?

U.S. officials hope to revive the deal later engage Iran in broader talks on a long-term deal covering its nuclear program, as well as other issues such as its ballistic missile program and terror sponsorship. However, even if Tehran agrees to such a process in advance, it raises a clear question: why would the regime be inclined to make any further concessions after the agreement was revived. The deal would give Iran tens of billions of dollars in additional sanctions relief and allow it to maintain a porous inspection system.

This is a question that needs to be answered by the Biden administration and those who support negotiations with Tehran.

Lawrence J. Haas, senior fellow at the American Council on Foreign Relations, is the author of Kennedys in the World: Like Jack, Bobby and Ted Remade Americas Empire, new from Potomac Books.

Image: Reuters

