Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Canada has hit two of the vaccination targets Government officials have previously said they were needed to ease public health restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 20 percent of eligible Canadians aged 12 and over are now fully vaccinated. And just over 75 percent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal modeling completed in the spring suggested that if 75 percent of eligible Canadians had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent had two, the provinces could safely begin easing restrictions on public movement without overcrowding hospitals. again.

The modeling also suggested that when 75 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, officials may begin releasing personal measures such as physical distance and wearing masks.

But the head of public health Dr. Theresa Tam said those models did not include the highly sticky delta variant, which she said grew by 66 percent over the past week.

Across the country, more than 31 million doses of vaccine have been administered to date.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 7:45 p.m. ETon Saturday, Canada reported 1,408,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 12,253 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 26,054. More than 31.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine observer.

IN British Columbia, more than 75 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In an effort to get vaccines in the arms of as many people as possible, Fraser Health announced a 32-hour “vax-a-thon” in Surrey, BC, this weekend at the Guildford Recreation Center, starting at 11 p.m. breakfast with Saturday local time.

IN AlbertaPrime Minister Jason Kenney announced Friday that almost all public health restrictions will be lifted on Canada Day once the province meets its vaccination target.

Alberta plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions by July 1:

Alberta said it plans to fully reopen by July 1 now that 70 percent of those eligible have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and some experts are concerned that a fourth wave is imminent due to of the delta variant.

Saskatchewan announced that it is setting July 11 as the preliminary date for Step 3 of its reopening plan, which will remove most of the public health measures related to COVID-19.

Manitoba recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Saturday.

Ontario recorded 355 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths, as more than 20 percent of legal residents aged 18 and over have now been fully vaccinated, one of the main criteria presented by the province for progress to the next reopening phase.

A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine killed in Toronto on Friday. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Quebec confirmed 160 new cases and nine deaths Saturday.

IN Prince Edward Island, more than 7,000 people have registered for the aP.EI Pass, which allows travelers with vaccination trials from outside the province to enter the PEI without being self-isolated.

New Scotland saw six new cases Saturday as motion testing is expanding in Cape Breton and West Hants.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was spotted at the Ummah Masjid Mosque in Halifax on Saturday. (Haley Ryan / CBC)

New Brunswick reached five more infections, but vaccination levels continue to rise. More than 76 percent of eligible residents have now had at least one shot.

IN Newfoundland and Labrador, 75 per cent of eligible residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, a benchmark that has been cited as one that needs to be met as part of the province’s reopening plan.

Yukon health officials reported 29 new cases. Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territory’s top medical officials31 of 87 active Yukon cases are believed to have been caused by the gamma variant of the virus, which was first identified in Brazil.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, a COVID-19 case database showed more than 177.9 million cases reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University Tracerput the reported number of global deaths at more than 3.8 million.

IN Americas, thousands took to the streets across Brazil on Saturday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response as the country’s death toll exceeded 500,000.

Anti-Bolsonaro protests held throughout Brazil:

IN Africa, Uganda is tightening its blockade measures in a bid to stem an increase in coronavirus infections in the East African country that is seeing a strain of variants.

IN Asia, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says plans to hold mass viewing of the Olympic public in six countries have been canceled as concerns grow about the coronavirus pandemic amid one of the slowest vaccine distributions in the developed world.

IN Europe, cases filed in Moscow have sparked alarm among Russian officials, who have stepped up measures to prevent the spread.