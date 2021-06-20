Magnifying life, the habitat of China’s stray elephants

The video screen from the air taken on June 18, 2021 shows a herd of Asian wild elephants in Eshan County of Yuxi City, Yunnan Province of southwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)





Guardians play with rescued Asian elephants at the Asian Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province of southwest China, June 17, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on May 28, 2021 shows a herd of wild Asian elephants in Eshan County, Yuxi City, Yunnan Province of southwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A herd of 15 wild Asian elephants that have attracted global attention continue to enjoy their journey to troubled Southwest China.

It has been 15 months since the herd bid farewell to their original habitat in a nature reserve in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province.

To date, elephants have weaved long, wide trips about 500 miles[500 km]on the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital – perhaps one of the longest trips ever recorded for a herd of elephants in the country.

Everyone keeps a close track on them, including their caregivers at home. The reason they left their leafy habitat, where lush forests seem to touch the sky, remains an enigma.

Under Human Society

Wild Elephant Valley, immersed in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, serves as a natural channel for wildlife, a place frequented by Asian elephants.

In an effort to assess elephant breeding and living conditions, the reserve set up an Asian team to monitor and protect elephants in 2005.

The team currently has nine members, growing from four initially, with an average age of about 32 years.

Team leader Ai Hanlu is one of the familiar faces for migratory elephants, as his team follows them almost every day. On May 30, 46-year-old He was taken to Yuxi City, Yunnan, where migratory elephants had rested since Saturday.

By observing the tracks of elephants, He can roughly assess where the herds are going and alert the villagers and tourists nearby.

To better conserve species and avoid potential elephant-human conflicts, Xishuangbanna set up an Asian elephant monitoring and warning center in Menghai County in 2018.

Once the elephants are spotted, Pu Zongxin, 50, will send warning messages to online platforms via his phone, urging nearby residents to be careful.

Previously, Pu had to closely monitor elephants in order for him to track species. Thanks to the use of drones, now he does not have to spend hours ploding chasing animals.

“I can roughly say the places where the elephants were and the food they ate from their feces,” Pu said.

Pu said he has noticed changes in elephants’ dietary habits over the years. Behemoth mammals that fed on sugar cane and corn, but pineapples and dragon fruits planted by local farmers have now become their favorites.

Promoting elephant habitats

Asian elephants, the continent’s largest land animal, are under high-level protection in China.

In 1958, the country established one of its earliest nature reserves in Xishuangbanna to protect rare animals. Since then, governments of all levels have gone out of their way to save and preserve the species.

Currently, Yunnan has 11 national or regional nature reserves in the tropics where elephants follow, covering a total area of ​​about 510,000 hectares.

Thanks to ongoing conservation efforts, the wild elephant population in Yunnan has grown from 193 in the 1980s to about 300, with the Xishuangbanna Nature Reserve boasting the largest number of them.

“In recent years, the area of ​​natural forests in the reserves has been growing, with the rate of forest cover exceeding 95.7 percent. The population of its main protected species, including Asian elephants has remained stable and growing,” he said. Yang Yun, head of the nature reserve administration and protection bureau.

With increasing forest cover in the Xishuangbanna Nature Reserve, the shrubs and pastures that elephants prefer are gradually receding. Giant arbors densify forests, making it harder for elephants to find sufficient herbaceous plant resources, according to Guo Xianming, director of the research institute under the reserves.

“A high degree of forest cover is a good thing for fruit-eating birds and rodents, but not so ideal for Asian elephants as they prefer places with more sunlight,” Guo added.

Outside the reserve, elephants find crops such as sugar cane and corn grown by attractive local villagers because of their higher nutritional value.

In recent years, Asian wild elephants often leave their protected areas and intervene in nearby villages, which is seen by some experts as a result of the degradation of their original habitats, as well as changes in the dietary habits of the species.

“Monitoring results show that in the past Asian elephants had to spend more than 10 hours to get food for a single day. Now they can easily find what they need within a few hours,” Guo said, explaining why elephants have begun to change their diet.

Over the years, Xishuangbanna has been actively restoring habitats and food resource areas for elephants. To meet the elephant population growth requirements, the prefecture plans to increase the habitat area suitable for Asian elephants and better link currently fragmented habitats by turning marginal farmland into forest.

Meanwhile, Yunnan is expected to build a rainforest national park and better coordinate regional ecological protection and construction of the relevant facility.

In the neighboring city of Xishuangbanna, Pu’er, over 180 wild elephants have been monitored since 1992. The city has designated areas totaling 260 hectares to increase elephant food. During the seasons with the dangers of starvation, the authorities prepared some food in fixed places, called “elephant canteens”, in order to prevent elephants from entering human settlements.

Although there seems to be little hope that the migratory elephant herd will return to their original habitat in Xishuangbanna with their desire in the foreseeable future, experts have noted that the environment is more unsuitable for Asian elephants to survive as they migrate farther to the north.

It is hoped that with the help and efforts of humans, elephants will soon return to their suitable habitats in the south, said Chen Fei, director of the Asian Elephant Research Center under the National Forest Administration and Grassland.