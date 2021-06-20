Maharashtra: NIV to test whether Covaxin can fight newly found Delta Plus variant | Mumbai News





WORK: The recently discovered Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be isolated and grown at the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) to test whether it can be neutralized with Bharat Biotechs Covax. NIV will isolate the variant from samples collected from Covid cases involving Delta Plus reported in India, TOI Dr Dr Samiran Panda, chief of epidemiology and communicable diseases (ECD), told TOI on Saturday.

Dr Pragya Yadav, head of the NIVs maximum control facility, said: Once isolated and cultured, serum samples extracted from those Covaxin data will be used in the laboratory to test whether they can neutralize Delta Plus.

The NIV team said serum samples from recovered Covid patients would also be used to assess the neutralization potential of antibodies against the variant.

Not many cases of the latter variant have been discovered in India. According to the Global All-Influenza Data Sharing Initiative (GISAID), Delta Plus has been found in at least seven Covid-19 cases in the country. GISAID is a global open access initiative that enhances the rapid sharing of data related to influenza viruses and Covid-19 that causes coronavirus.

Delta Plus, or variant AY.1, formed after the Delta variant further mutated.

Preliminary data show that Delta Plus shows signs of resistance to cocktail treatments with monoclonal antibodies being tested in India. AY.1, or B.1.617.2.1, is characterized by the K417N mutation in the SARS-COV-2 peak protein, which helps the virus enter and infect human cells.

There is only one additional mutation in Delta Plus. We still do not know how much this mutation allows SARS-CoV-2 to escape from antibodies. All that has been said so far about this possibility of variants escaping antibodies is speculative and needs more analysis, Dr Yadav said.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), told TOI every mutation above and above the Delta mutation (B.1.617.2) in the variant is called Delta Plus. The Delta variant with the K417N mutation is B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1) and known colloquially as Delta Plus, he said.

Dr Singh said, The ability to escape the immunity of the variant has not yet been proven. But it is said to have an immune rescue property, as this mutation is also there in B.1.351 (Beta variant). Its resistance to monoclonal antibody cocktails is being studied. As of June 18, 205 sequences of AY.1 origin have been detected worldwide, with the US and UK reporting over half of the known cases. So far, two things are important: the number of Delta Plus cases are fewer in India and scattered. Two, the potential of the high transmittance variants, the effect of immune escape, and virulence are being studied.







