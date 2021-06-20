Children are unlikely to be hit in the third wave | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Amid concerns that children could be hit hard in the event of a third wave of Covid-19, health experts dispel fears by saying children will not be the main target of the pandemic virus.

This is because children, who had very low seropositivity in the initial phase of the first wave of Covid-19 during June-August 2020, had developed antibodies during the late phase of the first wave (January-February 2021) and the wave second (since March-April 2021), experts said.

In fact, children were the silent spreaders of the pandemic virus within families before schools closed after the second wave. Most children were asymptomatic and thus developed seropositivity for the pandemic virus. This, in other words, means that it is unlikely to be the target of Covid-19 in the alleged third wave.

A WHO-sponsored research study in the country covering seropositivity in children has found that almost one in two children under the age of 18 had exposure to the pandemic virus with or without experiencing any symptoms.

The assumption that children would be affected during the third wave, if any, was based on the fact that only a small percentage of children had seropositivity during the first wave. It was less than 10%. But as schools reopened during July-August 2020, more children tested positive and the percentage of children carrying antibodies increased significantly. The WHO unity seroprevalence study now puts seropositivity in Indian children at 55.7% for those under 18 and 63.5% for those over 18.

Official data in Telangana show that about 13% of Covid-19 patients in the state during the second wave are persons under 20 years of age. This does not include asymptomatic cases.

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and other research bodies were also part of the study published in MedRxiv.







