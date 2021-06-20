International
Within the American Pacific plan to fight China
The US says it needs a credible combat presence in the South China Sea to prevent Chinese aggression. And Australia will almost certainly be asked to contribute.
US President-designate Joe Biden has been named assistant secretary of defense Ely Ratner told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that “a credible combat stance forward” of the forces was needed to “prevent and, if necessary, deny a scenario of full achievement”.
He was referring to fears that Beijing was resolutely deploying its forces to capture neighboring Taiwan.
His statement came as US media revealed that the Pentagon was considering establishing a “standing force” – a permanent naval presence – in the Western Pacific. Mr Ratner went on to say that such a force would need “new operational concepts, modernized and high-level ready forces, and capable allies and partners capable of their combat roles”.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems fit for the idea. In a speech in Paris, he called for an international effort to implement an “open, inclusive, secure and resilient” Indo-Pacific and to promote a world order that “favors freedom”.
China Task Force
The US and China once again faced the turbulent waters of the South China Sea as Mr Ratner issued his statement. USS Ronald Reagan the aircraft battle group was passing through the region en route to Afghanistan. While sailing from, Beijing harassed Taiwan with its most substantial effort to date – a strike force of 28 aircraft, including radar control aircraft, bombers and long-range fighters.
The demonstration of Beijing’s growing power did not go unnoticed.
Mr Ratner, who will be in charge of the Indo-Pacific region if confirmed by the US Senate, has said his priority will be to “carefully review the current military balance across the Taiwan Strait to ensure that co-operation “Our defense with Taiwan is commensurate with the threat posed.”
It is a job already undertaken by Biden White House.
In March, a task force was set up to dismantle Pentagon policies in China, with Ratner in charge. She recently submitted the report to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
According to US media, the key among its recommendations is the creation of a “stable” naval force in the Western Pacific. Details have not yet been released.
But a reference to a NATO Cold War force structure provides a hint of what might come. The Atlantic Naval Forces on Foot (STANAVFORLANT) was created to maintain a consistent naval presence in key strategic positions. The task force of about six or eight vessels was maintained by rotating vessels and allied partners every six months or more.
This force was ready to respond to a crisis at a moment of notice. But he also called for regular regional ports to “show the flag” and maintain regional relations.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was “well-resourced and rapidly developing both in terms of direct military pressure on Taiwan and through other PLA capabilities aimed at curbing, delaying or denying party intervention. third in a crisis “, warned Mr.
“As a result, we need to be vigilant in ensuring credible combat prevention in the region.”
The coalition of the will?
Creating such a force in the Western Pacific would require a reallocation of warships, equipment, troops and cash. It also means setting up an international military bureaucracy specifically tasked with dealing with China.
Told strategic affairs analyst Jerry Hendrix Politico that a “effective” Permanent Peacekeeping Force is likely to include allies such as Australia and Japan.
Britain and France, who are showing new interest in the region, are also potential contributors.
Such a standing force would be an “obstacle because it demonstrates a unity of effort to counter the excessive Chinese threats to the concept of a free sea and free trade with their large territorial claims to the sea,” said Dr. Hendrix.
This seems increasingly likely.
The G7 summit in the UK over the weekend issued a statement raising concerns over Beijing’s behavior towards Taiwan, in the seas of East and South China and its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Beijing responded by calling the US “really very sick”.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “The G7 better get the pulse and come up with a prescription … It reveals the malicious intentions of the US and several other countries to create confrontation and escalate disputes and disputes. “
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg later said the alliance was “concerned about China’s austerity policies, which contrast with the core values enshrined in the Washington Treaty.”
French President Emmanuel Macron also made clear his opposition to the Beijing war.
“I would like to reiterate how committed France remains to maintaining balance in the Indo-Pacific region and how we consider our partnership with Australia to be essential to the Indo-Pacific strategy,” he told Mr. Morrison. “You are at the forefront of tensions in the region, of threats, and sometimes intimidation, and I want to reiterate here how much we stand by you.”
He echoed the sentiment expressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“We stand side by side with our friends,” he told local media. “But I’m probably talking about Scott too when I say that no one wants to get into a new cold war with China – we do not see it as the way forward.”
Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer @JamieSeidel
