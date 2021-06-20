GOLDSTEIN: Israel’s link to apartheid now ‘acceptable’ anti-Semitism

Photo by Justin Tang / CANADIAN PRESS

Content of the article If former Green MP Jenica Atwin had posted the white supremacist slogan on Twitter, Jews would not have replaced us, it is a sure bet that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not have welcomed her to the Liberal Party of Canada. But because it was her most politically acceptable tactic to describe Israel as an apartheid state, she was welcomed. This is not surprising as anti-Semitism on the left today is politically acceptable, while anti-Semitism on the right is not. Ironically, Trudeau himself has said that comparing Israel to apartheid in South Africa is anti-Semitic because its aim is to demonize and delegitimize the worlds only to the Jewish state by imposing a double standard in its behavior that does not apply to any another place. The United Nations, for example, year after year brings more resolutions condemning Israel than it does for all other combined nations, including China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, to name just a few. .

Content of the article GOLDSTEIN: Trudeau liberals are flirting with anti-Semitism Editor: It is not easy to be Green The mayor of Toronto sends strong messages about Jewish hatred Listening to Atvin being interviewed by Evan Solomon last week on the CTV Question Period after her departure from the Greens, where she doubled her characterization of Israel as an apartheid state and said other Liberal MPs agree with her, it was clear, at least to me, that she had no idea what controversy it was about when comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa. While Atwin later softened her position somewhat in a statement that appeared to have been drafted by the Office of the Prime Minister, she did not withdraw her accusation that Israel is an apartheid state.

Content of the article This is not surprising because, as the late British Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, head of the Commonwealth United Jewish Congregations, explained, no political ideology, whether left or right, has blocked anti-Semitism, which throughout history has manifested itself in endless and contradictory ways. Before the Holocaust, wrote Rabbi Sacks, Jews were hated because they were poor and because they were rich; because they were communists and because they were capitalists; because they kept to themselves and because they infiltrated everywhere; because they adhered to ancient religious beliefs and because they were rootless cosmopolitans who believed in nothing. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. Sacks said the anti-Semitism virus survives by mutating over time.

Content of the article In the medieval era, when religion was the paradigm of society, Judaism was portrayed as the worst religion, falsely accused of slandering blood, of killing Christian children to use their blood to make matzah. In the twentieth century, when science was the paradigm, the Nazis tried to prove through science that the Jews were particularly evil. Today, with the human rights paradigm, Israel is wrongly accused of being the worst human rights violator in the world. Another anti-Semitic charge against the Jews that has stood for centuries is that they have double allegiance and that, in a modern context, they will betray their country to serve the interests of the Israelites. We have seen this recently in the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where anonymous bureaucrats have mistakenly suggested the former Canadian Jewish Ambassador to Israel, Vivian Bercovici (appointed by Stephen Harper), had two allegiances in the reports by the state-funded broadcaster, not rejected by the Trudeau government. In another infamous example, the Toronto Star published an editorial in 1988 giving what it said was a necessary reminder to members of the Jewish community in Canada that they are citizens of Canada, not Israel. While Canadians cannot criticize Israel without being accused of anti-Semitism, many Israelis condemn the Occupation for its brutal treatment of Palestinians. This is not anti-Semitic. [email protected]

