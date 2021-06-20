The World Bank approves $ 442 million for water, sewerage





ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has approved $ 442 million in funding to support Pakistan in improving access to water and sanitation services for the most vulnerable rural communities in the Punjab. The Punjab Sustainable Rural Supply and Sewerage Project (PRSWSSP) will help update infrastructure and water supply and sewerage services that ensure equitable and sustainable access to drinking water and safe wastewater management. The project prioritizes rural settlements, where water pollution and poor sanitation practices are more prevalent, causing high levels of disease and stunting in children. The PRSWSSP will help more than six million rural residents in Punjab’s poorest districts reduce child stagnation and address areas at high risk of drought and water shortages, said Najy Benhassine, director of the country for Pakistan. The World Bank is committed to the government in improving the sustainable management of water resources. This project will support investments that increase climate resistance, including flood protection, rainwater harvesting and water conservation in these districts. The project will implement tailored, cost-effective solutions for large and small rural settlements, using scalable technologies that help facilitate solid and animal waste management at household and community levels. It will also establish a water quality monitoring system to ensure compliance with national standards for drinking water and wastewater. PRSWSSP will promote safe water treatment, hygiene and water conservation practices at the family level, with a focus on maternal, newborn and child health. The project is expected to bring significant benefits to rural communities. This will help improve health outcomes by reducing water-borne diseases and ensure quality service and customer care through a financially viable public company, said Farhan Sami, the project team task leader. The project will cover 16 districts, with 50 per cent of the districts drawn from South Punjab, and 25 per cent each from central and northern Punjab, benefiting 2,000 villages and more than six million people in rural areas. He will also provide training to village councils and community caregivers, who will have additional responsibilities for operations and maintenance, monitoring and evaluation, and customer service. The children’s stunt is endemic and a major obstacle to the potential of the Pakistanis, said Ghazala Mansuri, leader of the co-task team for the project. Affects the cognitive development and immune system of the child, reducing educational achievement, making the disease more likely and leading to lower productivity and income. Its effects are intergenerational, transmitted from parent to child. This project would provide the model for a transformative shift in human capital accumulation, as it addresses all rock determinants. The World Bank program in Pakistan is guided by the Country Partnership Strategy for FY2015-2020 with four priority areas of engagement: energy, private sector development, inclusion and service delivery. The current portfolio has 57 projects and a total commitment of $ 13 billion.



