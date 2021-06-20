



Bathinda: Politicians of Punjabi descent have made their presence felt in the Ontario (Canada) legislature with three of them taking ministerial positions in a reshuffle on Friday, less than a year before the 43rd general election . Prabhmeet Sarkaria took the helm from the associate minister and two others, Parm Gill and Nina Tangri, took over the cabinet.

Parm Gill, who was born in Moga, took up the ministerial post just one day after reaching the age of 47. He was born in Moga on June 17, 1974 and was elected Minister on June 18, 2021. He has become Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism. Previously, he was the parliamentary assistant to the minister of municipal affairs and housing. He represents Milton’s (electorate) trip to the Progressive Conservative Party in Ontario. After his height, he wrote on Twitter, who would think that a young boy who emigrated from India to Canada, raised by a single mother, would be sworn in today as Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism for the province of Ontario.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, 32, who represents riding in Brampton South has become president of the Ontario Treasury Board. Previously, he was associate minister of small business and bureaucracy reduction in the Doug Ford government.

Nina Tangri, who represents the trip to Streetsville, Mississauga, has become associate minister of small business and bureaucracy reduction, a position previously held by Prabmeet Sarkaria. Previously, she held the post of parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

Brampton resident of Punjabi origin Sukhdev Singh said, as the Punjabi community has significant presence in Brampton and Mississauga in the Toronto Metropolitan Area in Ontario, it seems the Punjabis have been given ministerial posts given the diaspora vote in the upcoming election, which will be held before June 2, 2022. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







