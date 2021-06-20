West Bengal: Teenager kills family, hides bodies in basement for four months | Kolkata News





MALDA: A 19-year-old school dropout, with an unhindered tool fetish, drugged and strangled four of his family members after a property dispute, buried their bodies in the basement, and told neighbors for four months that his grandmother, parents and his sister were far away in Kolkata.

The horrific murders, executed in Maldas Kaliachak on February 28, came to light only after the teenage big brother entered a police station on Friday. The accused, Asif, was taken into custody based on the statement of his brother Arif who claimed to have escaped the clutches that fateful night.

After questioning Asifs, the heavily decomposed bodies of his parents Jawad Ali (53) and Ira Biwi (36), sister Rima (16) and grandmother Alek Nur Bewa (73) were found from their home in the village of 16 Mile on Saturday. They were sent for autopsy.

Police are investigating whether Asif has any terror links, as a large coffin and ammunition were found on his friends Sabir Ali and Mafooz Alam. Asif, who disappeared from the house for two years before the pandemic, reportedly did not mention his friends during questioning.

Preliminary investigation suggests Asif wanted his father to make all the fortune in his name so he could play money on electronic devices, but the old man refused. Police have seized the Asifs laptop, a purchase he made before the incident. The search story shows some videos on how to plan a murder. Police are investigating why Arif took so long to report the killings.

An XI-class dropout, Asif often demanded money from his father to buy expensive equipment, a relative told police, adding that he became abusive after his father refused to give him the property. According to Arif, the teenager gave refreshing drinks to families with sleeping pills on February 28th. He then tied his hands and raised his mouth. Arif claimed the effect of the drug was consumed and he escaped while Asif drowned the others in a water tank. It is not immediately clear why Arifi did not try to save his family instead of fleeing.

The bodies were dumped in the basement and buried under a pile of earth and bricks. Asif continued to live at home alone and ordered food from outside. Interestingly, police had stopped Asif within days of the killings, but over a fight with a neighbor whom he would not let enter his home. The teen was released with a warning at the time. Relatives recalled that Asif did not even allow them to visit, saying the family was far away and that he needed his space.

On Saturday, following the arrest, Asif took police to his home where the bodies were opened in the presence of a judge. We recovered the bodies along with a bottle of soft drink. The decomposed corpses still had their hands tied and their mouths glued. We also found about $ 1,000 from Asifs’s room in addition to his tools, Malda SP Alok Rajoria said, adding that Arifs’s role was under the lens.

State Minister Sabina Yeasmin visited the crime scene and urged police to find out the truth.







