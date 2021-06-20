As the crowds swell, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria warns of the start of the 3rd wave Covid | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: A third wave of Covid-19 is imminent and could hit the country sooner than expected, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday. He said it usually takes 4-5 months for a subsequent wave to peak.

But given the way people are gathering in markets and malls without following any appropriate behavior for Covid, I feel a third wave could be hit sooner, maybe in 12 to 16 weeks, he said. Earlier, while talking about a TV channel, he had said that he could come in 6-8 weeks.

He explained that the Delta variant, which is highly contagious and is supposed to be responsible for the second devastating wave, continues to pose a high risk to a large portion of the population that has not been vaccinated and has not yet been exposed to the virus. There are also case reports due to a Delta plus variant. If we do not follow Covid norms, cases may start to rise again, he said.

Disconnection has begun, but the wax coverage is low: Expert

Several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. The UK, in fact, recently decided to postpone the lifting of blocking restrictions for fear of another wave of issues due to the new variant.

The highly transmitted variant, first identified in India, now accounts for 99% of new cases in the UK, according to the PTI news agency.

Public Health England (PHE), which has followed disturbing variants (VOCs) on a weekly basis, said its data show an increased risk of hospitalization with Delta VOC compared to Alpha, VOC first discovered in the Kent region of England.

He also noted his previous findings that two doses of a Covid vaccine provide a high degree of protection against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

India reported its first case of Covid in January last year. Cases of viral infection peaked in September with nearly a loop reported in a single day.

From mid-September last year until the first week of February this year, there was a steady decline in cases reaching around 10,000 cases every day. One could say that the second wave started from the second week of February when new cases started to grow again steadily. It peaked in the second half of April and by the end of April cases had affected about four lakhs each day. From the first week of May, Covid cases have been declining.

Delhi recorded its biggest one-day jump with over 28,000 cases on April 20th. He recorded a record 448 deaths on May 3rd. In the last two weeks, there has been a steady decline in new cases in Delhi as well as in the following country which many states have lifted or eased blocking restrictions.

Since the unlocking started, we are seeing a huge rush in markets and malls and few people are following the appropriate behavior for Covid. Our vaccine coverage is also low. Together, this could lead to an early third-wave attack in India, an expert said.







