



LA JOLLA, Calif. Sunday at the US Open is about crowning a champion. Saturday is our chance to celebrate the qualifiers who made the cut, those ambassadors for the greatest meritocracy in sport. It’s 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia, an aspiring phenomenon who got up and down the 36th hole to do the number cut, sending his father into spasms of pleasure as an early Fathers Day gift. Or Grayson Sigg, the best player you have ever heard of, who has drawn 17 top-25s in the Korn Ferry tournament this season.

And of course we have Richard Bland, the well-traveled 48-year-old, who led two rounds trying to become the ultimate rich cloth story. But Bland is a recent winner on the European Tour and a well-known commodity. If you had to pick a player to raise the flag for the losers’ qualifiers at the 121st United States Open, it must be Kyle Westmoreland, the Air Force veteran who made the cut on a course where fighter jets rumble overhead. With rounds 71-73-78 Westmoreland will have no factor in the result, but his progress is the kind of history that should be celebrated at the National Open.

On Saturday he wore shoes decorated with stars and stripes; a red, white, and blue knitted belt; white pants, blue hats and a red shirt decorated with howling eagles. His gallery was solid for two dozen, including four shredded, tattooed badasses flying between them F-35, F-22 and F-16. After the round, Westmoreland took a series of group photos, as if it were his wedding day.

O man, what a wonderful experience this has been, he said. The support has been incredible. Playing in my country’s national championship, in a great military city like San Diego, with so many friends and family here cheering me on is truly a dream come true.

Westmoreland, 29, enjoyed a career with big commercials growing up in Katy, Tex. And he was deceived by many high college programs, but he chose the Air Force Academy knowing full well that he would have to do five years in service after graduation. It was an easy choice. I love my country and wanted to serve, he says. I also wanted to challenge myself.

The Air Force golf team is Div. 1, playing in the Big West alongside UNLV, San Diego St., New Mexico and other legitimate programs. Westmoreland won five times during his career, despite having to get up every day at 6am to march with the grievances of his comrades and all the other demands of military life. How did Westmoreland thrive despite these challenges? The boy is a fanatic, says his college friend Ryan Kramer, who went to Westmoreland in Torrey Pines. His wish is off the lists. He is focused on the laser and really puts the work. Westmoreland has crushed the bench above 375 bs. and gathered over 500. He is an old kickboxing and Muay Thai disciple and taught hand-to-hand combat at the Air Force Academy. His Novas teammates knew there would be consequences if their game or effort was considered substandard by their teammate. Oh, yes, he wanted to throw us around, Kramer says. We always collided.

After graduation, Captain Westmoreland worked as a finance officer while working to keep his golf game sharp during the lunch break or hitting balls at a steering wheel under the lights. The placements required him to be more creative. On the way to station in Africa, he had a stop in Roda, Spain, where the local course would rent just one club a day. Most of the greens he placed were as soft as cottage cheese. But Westmoreland insisted on his dream to eventually play professionally. He turned pro in 2019 and gained status in Canada with a solid game at the Mackenzie Tour Q School, but those plans were thwarted by Covid. Westmoreland has been following the mines and Monday since then, with the Forme tournament currently serving as a home base. (Westmorelands woman Erin works in the food industry, selling brands in large food chains.) He won his big break at Torrey Pines mainly by shooting 29 to start his second round at the US Open qualifier in Dallas. Westmorelands game is built to a great, sharpened length with the help of Alan Terrell, who trained ball-basher Dustin Johnson to score on Coast Carolina. His strong start at the US Open was built on the extraordinary game of iron, but after fighting in the third round, Westmoreland said, I thought I was a better ball driver than I am. I have not been hitting the right track almost enough.

So Westmoreland will not join the US Open champions pantheon that includes Lee Trevino (1968), a former Marine and army veteran nicknamed Sarge, Orville Moody, who took the trophy a year later. But a bad round is unlikely to deter this hardened ex-soldier in his quest to become a viable contender. I crashed today, but will be back again, says Westmoreland. I am always ready to come forward and give everything. This is what the military teaches you and this is what I will do. Tomorrow and every other day that follows.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos