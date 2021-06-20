Old BSP literature comes out, eyes turn to folding PS | Lucknow news





Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) witnessed another exit of an old member with former minister Ambika Chaudhary resigning from the party on Saturday, hours after his son was handed a ticket by the Samajwadi Party to run in the by-elections. chairman of Zila Panchayat.

Chaudhary, who has been a minister in at least two SP governments under Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, joined the BSP ahead of the 2017 assembly elections amid a feud in the first Yadav family. His resignation, sources said, is a signal of his imminent return to the SP squad. In his resignation letter to BSP chief Mayawati, Chaudhary said he was not assigned a job following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and he was feeling redundant. His decision was also guided by his sons’ move to run for mayor of panchayat on the SP ticket and he did not want his commitment to the BSP to be called into question or accused of a conflict of interest, he added.

Ever since I joined BSP before the 2017 assembly elections, I have been a dedicated worker. I have fulfilled the great and small responsibilities that have been given to me. “After the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, for reasons unknown to me, I was not given any responsibility and it made me feel marginalized,” he said. A senior BSP member said Chaudhary had competed in the 2017 assembly polls on a BSP ticket and wanted to compete in Lok Sabha polls as well, but because of the alliance with the SP, he did not get his favorite place . Subsequently, he ran in the elections in Chhattisgarh. His resignation could only mean he wants to return to PS after his son has been given a ticket, he said. Mayawati ousted two senior members of the party, MLA Lalji Verma and former state president Ram Achal Rajbhar on June 3rd.







