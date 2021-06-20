Cuba encouraged by early results of increased COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

HAVANA – Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with only two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late-stage trials.

Cuba, whose biotechnology sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, two of which – Soberana 2 and Abdala – are in late-stage trials.

“In a few weeks we should have efficacy results with three doses which we expect to be superior,” said Vicente Vrez, director of the state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute, which developed Soberana 2.

The news comes as the Caribbean largest island is facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic on the eve of the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records of daily coronavirus cases.

The communist-led country has decided not to import foreign vaccines, but rather to rely on itself. Experts say it is a risky bet, but if paid off, Cuba could ruin its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports, and tighten vaccinations around the world.

“We know that our government has not been able to provide all the required funding for this project, and yet this is a result of its global position,” said President Miguel Diaz-Canel in a presentation of the results on state television.

Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico and Venezuela have expressed interest in purchasing Cuban vaccines. Iran began production of Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-stage clinical trials.

Cuban authorities have begun administering mass vaccines as part of “intervention studies” that they hope will slow the spread of the virus.

Daily cases have been halved in the capital since the start of this vaccination campaign, according to official data, although this may also be due to stricter blockade measures.

