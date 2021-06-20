International
Dubai eases travel restrictions for passengers from India. Details here
The Dubai government on Saturday announced updated travel protocols with certain relaxations for passengers coming from India, South Africa and Nigeria.
Passenger flights from India have remained banned from the UAE since late April in view of the second wave of coronavirus here.
What are the new rules for Indian travelers?
Those who have a valid residence visa and have received two doses of any vaccine approved by the UAE are allowed to travel to Dubai, according to the new protocols.
There are four vaccines currently approved by the UAE government Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Furthermore, travelers traveling to Dubai from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before departure. They have to undergo another RT-PCR test upon arrival in Dubai.
The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the new rules will enter into force on June 23.
In addition, upon arrival, travelers from India must undergo institutional quarantine until they receive the result of the PCR test, which is expected within 24 hours.
Do the same rules apply to Nigeria, South Africa?
From South Africa and Nigeria, non-staying passengers are also allowed to travel depending on vaccination conditions and PCR test.
A negative test certificate is required from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, according to a Gulf News the report.
Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted, she said.
Prohibition of international travel from India
The central government has extended the ban on international flights until June 30, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Dedicated cargo flights, flights under bilateral air bubble packages with selected countries will continue to operate.
Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Travel suspension
The UAE will suspend passengers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia from entering the country with national and foreign flights from Monday.
The GCAA said the restrictions would also include transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to and from the UAE.
Exceptions to his decision include UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations, business jets – after obtaining prior approval – and holders of gold and silver residence permits, except those who do essential work.
Those excluded will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport and enter a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
