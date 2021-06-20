UK weather’s Brits to be hit by LOW rain as storms hit UK and forecasters warn summer is on hiatus





BRITS will be hit with more rain and storms as forecasters warn that summer is “on pause”. Parts of the UK are expected to dive throughout the day today with lower temperatures and continued rainfall making for a miserable weekend end. Read our live motitUK blog for the latest forecasts 9 Visitors to the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, on a cool, cloudy day Credit: Graham Hunt Racing drivers wear ponchos to protect themselves from the rain as they arrive at Royal Ascot 9 Parts of the UK will be hit, once again, by heavy rain as the weekend closes, according to a Met Office rain map Credit: MET Office Forecasters on Netweather said: “Summer is certainly paused at the moment, after heavy rain in the East and South yesterday. A cloudy morning is expected for most of the UK, with heavy rain continuing throughout the day for some areas. The weather will be particularly humid for Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the eastern parts of England. However, BBC Weather Meteorologist Matt Taylor said some sunny forecasts were expected in central and southern areas in the afternoon with temperatures reaching 20C. Last Sunday, we saw temperatures in the mid-20s high, while this Sunday, some of you will be lucky to enter mid-teens, he said. Going into next week, the weather was looking a little drier – though summer does not seem to be coming back yet. Monday will be windy and cloudy, with possible rain forecasts throughout the day. Tuesday seems to be mostly dry and good, with sunny forecasts. Wednesday should be another dry and sleek day for most, but with some light clouds. Dedicated racers laid waterproof ponchos on their jewelry on Saturday, for the final day of Royal Ascot. And the fans on foot had a good soak as England faced Scotland in the Euro on Friday night – which was a test of what they would wear for the rest of the weekend. 9 9 Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 match against England Credit: PA 9 Heavy rains caused flooding of roads in Ingatestone, Essex Credit: Stephen Huntley / HVC The Environment Agency has 12 active flood alerts for England countries, including Hampshire, Central Bedfordshire and Newbury. Parts of southeast England were particularly hard hit on Friday, with some areas seeing 28-day rainfall less than 24 hours. Hampshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire were all filled with showers. Otterbourne in Hampshire was hit the hardest, with 68 mm falling between 11:00 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, the Dancers End in Hertfordshire, Drayton Parslow in Buckinghamshire, Toddington in Bedfordshire and southern Farnborough in Hampshire were all hit with 57mm to 65mm in the same period. In June, the whole of the UK averaged 10 days of rain, a total of 62 mm. Flood warnings warn “flooding is possible” and the British are being asked to “prepare” for flooding of surface waters, roads and gardens. Drivers have also been warned not to plow through flooded water, with the Environment Agency reminding drivers that just 1 ft (30cm) of running water is enough to swim a vehicle. VIOLATION OF THE RULES England legend Michael Owen begged the former Big Brother star for nude photos Royal buzz Charles to ensure that Archie will never be the Prince, to the chagrin of Harry and Meghan exclusive The ANTI-VAXX threat How the race to defeat Covid is being hampered by reluctance to get vaccinated FEEL LOKDOWN The fear of being stuck will drag on for YEARS & life will never return to normal exclusive FROM TRUCE DAY Warlords Harry and Wills call for ceasefire for Diana – but ‘farther than ever’ exclusive FIND INVITING Police ‘failed to investigate’ the bag of weapons found near the place where the model, 23 years old, was killed The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has also warned drivers of “too much walking water” on the road, while the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) has issued advice on driving safe vehicles through summer showers. On wet top weather, temperatures have dropped across the UK following overwhelming conditions earlier this week. Mercury will struggle to reach over 20C in London today, while there will be 18C peaks in Cardiff and 16C in Edinburgh. 9 A group of friends walk in the rain through Hyde Park, central London Credit: LNP 9 A car driving through flooded waters at Godalming in Surrey Credit: Alamy 9 Unfaithful driving conditions on the A14 near Cambridge Credit: Bav Media 9 The seashore was packed with visitors dressed in coats and jumpers in Bournemouth, Dorset Credit: Graham Hunt Royal Ascot is full card despite Bible overnight rainfall as wet race runners arrive armed with umbrellas







