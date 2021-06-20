Tolly slams Centers’ proposal to review CBFC decisions | Kolkata News





Kolkata: Tollywood has reacted harshly to the proposed amendment to the 1952 Cinematography Act that was initiated by the central government on Friday. Under the new proposal, the Center will have the power to review the decision of the Central Film Certification Board (CBFC) and direct its chairman to review a certified film if the situation so requires.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested comments from people on the draft Draft Law on Cinematography (Amendment) 2021 until July 2. According to the draft, the films could soon be classified into new categories as suitable for children aged 7+, 13+ 16+ instead of the blanket the unlimited category of public exhibition. In addition, there are provisions to penalize film piracy with imprisonment and fines.

It is only the clause for granting review powers that has been questioned. In November 2000, the Supreme Court had upheld an order from Karnataka HC which had hit the Centre’s revision powers over films that have already been certified by the Board.

Actress, turned president of Trinamool All India Youth Congress, Saayoni Ghosh said: What message are they giving if they do not have trust on board? Why does one need a great father to see and curb all forms of dissent? All they want is to cripple the industry. This proposal will ensure that a director cannot work with radical content that is appropriate for festivals and the global mouth.

Director Suman Ghosh, whose documentary Amartya Sen titled The Argumentative Indian had judged the CBFC controversies in 2018, said the board is appointed by the government. Therefore, I am not sure what it means that it can reconsider its decisions. The circumstances in which they can do so are also not clear, he said.

Ranjan Ghosh, director of Rongberonger Korhi who had run into trouble when some in-depth groups had written to the CBFC against him, said: What I was faced with in my film is now being done legally by the State. National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen said: This proposal is similar to the permanent hanging of a sword on the head of film units.







