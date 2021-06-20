Read and grow your career in the Library





By Ranjan K Baruah National Reading Day was celebrated on June 19 across the country mostly digitally as schools and other educational institutions closed. There is no doubt that libraries create opportunities to learn, support literacy and education, and help shape new ideas and perspectives that are vital to a creative and innovative society. Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker (1 March 1909 19 June 1995) is known as the Father of the Library Movement in the Indian state of Kerala. Because of this, June 19, the anniversary of his death, has been observed in Kerala as Vayanadinam (Reading Day) since 1996. In 2017, our Prime Minister declared the day as the national reading day in India. The following month is also observed as National Reading Month in India.

There has been a lot of PN Panicker contribution in making Kerala as an educated country in the country. Today, in our career column we would like to mention a career related to libraries, which can promote reading habits for lasting change. Library science is an interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary field that applies the practices, perspectives and tools of management, information technology, education and other fields in libraries and is an interdisciplinary field. Libraries have been an integral part of our society, but now there is the proliferation of digital libraries. We have seen the importance of electronic libraries or digital libraries mainly in pandemic situations as we are unable to use the main libraries.

Career in the library includes areas such as library and information systems management, classification / cataloging systems, bibliography, documentation, preservation and preservation of manuscripts, collection management, information systems and technology, research methodology, computer applications, reference, statistics and management, information processing, archive management, indexing, library planning, etc. The first school for library science was founded by Melvil Dewey at Columbia University in 1887.

Library and information science courses include Certificate courses in Library and Information Science (CLISc or CLIB); Degree course in Library and Information Science (DLISC or DLIB); Bachelor in Library and Information Science (BLISC or B.LIB); Master in Library and Information Sciences (MLISC or M.LIB); M.Phil in Library and Information Science, Ph.D in Library and Information Science, etc. Aspirants should not be confused with a few terms as the topic formerly known as library science is also known as library and information science. Graduates can apply for graduate level courses related to library and information science.

Successful candidates can be engaged in various locations such as public / government libraries, universities / colleges / schools and other academic institutions, news agencies and organizations, private organizations and special libraries, various embassies and high commissions, media libraries, centers various information / documentation centers, various museums and galleries, special libraries, etc., and the title of the work is as Librarian, Library Assistant, Library Assistant, Librarian / Library Chief, etc.

Many universities in India offer courses related to library and information science. In addition to universities, the New Delhi National Institute of Communication Science and Information Source and the Bengaluru Documentation Research and Training Center are the two leading institutes offering Library and Information Science courses.

Employment opportunities are in the government sector as well as the private sector. In addition to looking for work, aspirants can also get involved in the non-governmental sector and make a big difference. Here the inspiration may be PN Panicker, whose efforts have yielded results. As National Reading Day promotes reading, library careers and information science and librarians in every sector can do wonders when it comes to literacy and building a just and sustainable society.

(The author is a career mentor and skills trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or [email protected] for any career questions)

