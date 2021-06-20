Dubai will resume flights from India from this date





International Flights Latest News: The main Dubai-based airline Emirates announced it will resume international flights connecting passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria who plan to fly to Dubai. The development comes as a huge relief to Indian passengers. The announcement comes after the Dubai government eased travel protocols for international passenger flights within the three nations. International flights from India were stopped by the UAE in late April due to the second wave of coronavirus here. Read also – International flights: Now Air India Express operates the first flight service to Dubai with fully vaccinated staff Directions for International Flights to Dubai International flights to Dubai will begin on June 23, Dubai Gulf News reported. Under the new travel protocols, those who have a valid residence visa and have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved in the UAE – Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca – will be allowed to enter Dubai. Read also – International flights: United Arab Emirates Now allows silver residence permit holders to fly from India Passengers traveling to Dubai from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before departure, as well as another RT-PCR test upon arrival in Dubai. Read also – THIS Airline is Giving Free Tickets to Vaccinated Passengers Vaccinated Against Covid. But … There is a Catch In addition, passengers from India must undergo institutional quarantine upon arrival until they receive the result of the PCR test, which is expected to be taken within 24 hours. For those traveling from South Africa and Nigeria, non-resident visas are also allowed, subject to full vaccination and PCR tests. Passengers must carry a negative test certificate with a mandatory QR code from a PCR test at least 48 hours before departure, according to the Gulf News report. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international flights until June 30 as the pandemic wave is still in a tangible phase. Dedicated cargo flights, flights under bilateral air bubble packs with selected locations, however, operate according to standard protocols.







