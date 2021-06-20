World Refugee Day 2021: Significance, History and Theme | World News





World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on June 20 to honor and honor the courage and resilience of refugees around the world. The United Nations celebrates this day to honor refugees who have been forced out of their homes. The day aims to create understanding and empathy for refugees who build their lives in new places for them. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 82.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced by the end of 2020 as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or disruptive events public order. According to the latest UNHCR report on forced displacement, Turkey is currently hosting 3.6 million refugees, the largest of a single country, followed by Columbia, which houses 1.8 million people, including people who fled Venezuela in recent years. History of World Refugee Day World Refugee Day was first celebrated on June 20, 2001, on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention. The Importance of World Refugee Day The day is observed around the world to draw attention to the plight of refugees and to mobilize the will and political resources to urgently help people rebuild their lives. The United Nations General Assembly formally designated June 20 as World Refugee Day in December 2000. World Refugee Day theme This year the theme for World Refugee Day is ‘Together we heal, learn and shine’. The United Nations has stated that the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) has made it clear that we can only succeed by staying together. The UN has called for greater inclusion of refugees in the health care system worldwide.

