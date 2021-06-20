Date, Topic, History, Objectives and Significance





International Yoga Day 2021 Date, Theme: International Yoga Day is an annual event that has its roots in an Indian context, but is commemorated every year on June 21, 2021. The idea of ​​International Yoga Day was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech to the UN General Assembly. The resolution to adopt June 21 as International Yoga Day was presented by the Ambassador of India, Ashoke Kumar Mukerji. This resolution can be seen as a triumphant moment for Indian soft power after receiving support from 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors for any UN Resolution. Currently, countries ranging from Canada to the US

participate in this event. The importance of Yoga Day can be seen in the light of spreading awareness and taking tangible steps, on a welfare issue, which is the need of the hour. (Source: Pixabay) On one level, International Yoga Day is about integrating body, mind and soul, as yoga is an ancient Indian tradition that combines bodily fitness with mental relaxation techniques. In general, the meaning of Yoga Day can be seen in the light of spreading awareness and taking tangible steps, for a welfare issue, which is the need of the hour. This year, the theme for this event is Home Yoga and Family Yoga, in line with global concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing the importance of maintaining good health but within the confines of social distance. This can also be seen as a means of encouraging people to find creative ways during a monotonous situation. Activities that can be enjoyed on this Yoga Day include using social media platforms such as Instagram, to raise awareness and connect with people about the issue. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle| Facebook:viz| Instagram:dmth_ lifestyle







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos