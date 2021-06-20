Former Minister of AIADMK Manikandan was arrested





A Malaysian-Indian woman has filed a complaint about causing an abortion and her criminal intimidation against it.



A special team arrested former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan from Bengaluru, on charges of raping a Malaysian-Indian woman, causing miscarriage and intimidating her criminally. Last month, the woman filed a complaint against Mr Manikandan, accusing him of cheating on her. All Adyar Police Women reserved it under various IPC Sections, including 376 (rape), 313 (causing abortion without the consent of women), 323 (punishment for causing voluntary injury), 417 (punishment for fraud) , 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and the IT Act. The former minister left and two special teams were formed to strike him. Earlier this month, he moved to the Madras High Court seeking parole. The court had instructed the police not to arrest him until June 9th. The Malaysian-Indian woman, an actor, complained to police that the former Minister had cheated on her after having been in a direct relationship with her for several years. She claimed he had promised to marry her and made her pregnant three times. She also claimed he had forced her to have an abortion and threatened her family members in Malaysia when she insisted he marry her. She said that Mr. Manikandan was introduced to her in 2017 when he was Minister of Information Technology. He developed a friendship with her under the pretext of making an investment in Malaysia. Within a few days, he proposed to marry her even though he was already married. She claimed he persuaded her to have an abortion by promising to marry him. He also threatened to upload nude photos of her online if she did not return to Malaysia. However, the former Minister reportedly denied all allegations made by her.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos