Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a nine-year-old Zimbabwean boy, mutilated by a hyena in an attack last month.

Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, forehead pieces and other parts of his face when he was attacked during a church service on the night outside Harare on May 2nd.

Doctors at one of the city’s main public hospitals did their best to fix and stabilize his condition, but had no resources to completely fix his ruined face.

Unable to afford a specialized operation available only abroad, his mother contacted doctors in neighboring South Africa, who agreed to operate her for free at a private clinic in Johannesburg.

“When she mentioned the story of this poor child dismembered by a hyena, I could not say no,” plastic surgeon Ridwan Mia told AFP earlier this week.

Rodwell was flown to Johannesburg on Saturday and greeted by hospital staff singing the South African national anthem.

Many were wearing white T-shirts printed with “Team Rodwell” and a drawing of the boy.

They applauded and cheered as he was on wheels in the building, a green hooded sweater pulled his head and his face covered in white bandages.

A peephulli hole had been cut over his right eye, through which he watched cartoons on a smart tablet.

– ‘Major Injury’ –

Mia and his team will conduct a research operation on Monday, after which they will schedule a complex operation that is expected to last about 20 hours.

They will use tissue from other parts of his body to rebuild his jaw, nose, mouth and cheeks. He will also be fitted with a prostatic eye.

“Unfortunately he will have multiple marks on his face,” Mia said.

“What we hope to do is a procedure where we minimize … the teeth,” he explained.

Rodwell “will never have a completely normal and undamaged face,” he warned. “But we want to give him something that will at least allow him to be functional and enjoy the things other children do.”

Donations will cover the costs of hospitalization, which is expected to last at least a month with some contact procedures.

A hotel has offered to accommodate the mother of the child during that time.

Mia said the remaining money will be used for therapy to help Rodwell overcome the trauma.

He noted that psychological support would be especially important for him to accept his new eye.

Doctors hope Rodwell will eventually “feel like a normal guy again,” Mia said.

“Unfortunately the harsh reality is that we are dealing with a major injury.”

