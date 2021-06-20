Night blockade in Oman until further notice | Times of Oman





Muscat: The Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) has decided to impose a ban on the movement of people and vehicles and ordered the closure of all public places and commercial activities (while allowing home delivery service ) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Sunday, June 20, 2021, until further notice. The decision excludes activities and segments excluded from similar prohibitions previously announced. The Supreme Committee reaffirms that all institutions of the health sector, led by the Ministry of Health, are committed to their efforts to continue the implementation of the Covid-19 National Immunization Plan in accordance with the predetermined phases and segments. The Committee urges all target segments to take the initiative and be vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves, their families and their communities from this disease. While appreciating the commitment of many individuals in society and across various institutions to preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease, the High Committee expresses its deep surprise and concern at the indifference of some people who continue to hold rallies for various breach events. of approved procedures. The Committee warns that the departments (law and order) in question are committed to taking appropriate (punitive) action in this regard. There were 2,015 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, June 17, according to the Tarassud COVID monitoring application. In Oman, 26,217 people still have the disease. 242,723 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 134,951 are Omani, and 107,772 are foreigners. 171,129 of those who have tested positive so far are men, 71,594 others are women. Another 1,072 people have also recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 213,880. The recovery rate stands at 88.1 percent. 182 people were admitted to hospital on Thursday, bringing the total number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 to 1,306. 382 patients are in intensive care. Excluded from stopping movement

1. Health care workers and emergency services personnel and vehicles

2. Municipal vehicles that transport water and maintain electricity and water services

3. Private hospitals

4. Pharmacies authorized to operate at night, according to the decisions of the Ministry of Health

5. Seaports and airports

6. Trucks weighing 3 tonnes or more, water tanks and sewage trucks

7. Factory employees, although employees are not allowed to leave the premises while the ban is in force

8. Workers involved in loading operations and activities in factories and warehouses, although employees are not allowed to leave the premises while the ban is in force

9. Employees of gas stations operating under a shift system, as authorized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with relevant companies

10. Workers in the oil and gas fields

11. Employees in printing houses and public and private media organizations who work are required to remain at work until there is a ban. Relevant persons will be provided with authorization letters from the Ministry of Information. With input from ONA

