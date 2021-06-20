International
Here’s how the provinces are going as Canada fully vaccinates 20% of the eligible – National population
Canada also recorded 880 new cases of COVID-19 as the country marked another milestone in its efforts to vaccinate its population against the virus.
More than 75 percent of its eligible population – those 12 years and older – have now received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine while over 20 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to COVID-19 tracker.
The number comes as public health officials reported another 31 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,054. To date, over 1,408,157 people have been diagnosed, of whom 1,369,841 have recovered, while over 36,717,453 tests have been administered.
With over 31.7 million doses administered nationwide, Canada now boasts about 1.19 doses administered per 100 people every day since Thursday – among the top five rates in the world.
Here is how some provinces are currently going through their vaccines and the daily number of cases.
Ontario reported another 355 cases on Saturday, as well as 13 other virus-related deaths. A total of 541,880 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province since the start of the pandemic and the death toll now stands at 9,007.
Ontario has had more doses of administrations than all the other provinces, although its population is higher. Over 74.5 percent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose, while just over 21 percent are fully vaccinated.
Quebec reported 160 new cases Saturday and nine new deaths. The province currently has the highest percentage of its population partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with 79.2 percent of its population receiving at least one dose. Its total vaccinated number is relatively low compared to other provinces, however, with only 17.75 percent of fully qualified vaccinated people.
The total cases and deaths of Alberta COVID-19 now stand at 231,259 and 2,289 following Saturday’s updates, respectively.
The provincial percentage of partially vaccinated people is lower than the national average, however, currently at 70.4 percent, although it has the highest percentage of fully qualified vaccinated persons at 27.3 percent.
Saskatchewan added 54 more cases on Saturday, pushing its total COVID-19 infections to 48,381. The province did not add any new deaths on Saturday, with its fatalities at 562. Currently, Saskatchewan has the lowest percentage of qualified vaccinated people among all the provinces at 68.3 percent, although its fully vaccinated population is among the highest. highs by 26.6 per cent
Manitoba registered 151 more cases on Saturday, as well as three new deaths. The province has vaccinated at least 72.9 percent of its eligible population, while over 23.4 percent have been given two shots.
British Columbia did not release new updates to its COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, although currently over 75.8 per cent of its population has received at least one dose and nearly 18 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
New Brunswick, to date, has given at least one vaccine to over 76 percent of its eligible population, while about 17.5 percent have been given two shots. Five new cases were added from the province today and there were no new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 infections to 2,316.
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have the lowest percentages of their population fully vaccinated, although both have over 77 percent who have received at least one dose.
The PEI recorded over 74 percent of its eligible population as receiving their first vaccine, while 13.3 percent were given two shots.
Both NL and PEI did not release new COVID-19 data on Saturday.
–With files by Twinkle Ghosh and Sean Boynton
