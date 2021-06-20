Controls returned to the UAE: What the amended law means for non-payers







The Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates has amended some provisions of Federal Law no. 18 of 1993, Commercial Transactions Act, including those relating to returned controls.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: New Amendment to UAE Commercial Transaction Law gives court power to suspend a commercial license of a company that does not pay for six months. As withdrawal check issues arise in various circumstances such as personal or individual transactions, purchases, commercial transactions, bank loans, property leases, etc., the new changes will preserve the rights of check beneficiaries by considering the check as an act executive, which quickly monitors the collection process through the civil court. Last year, the UAE Cabinet amended several provisions of Federal Law no. 18 of 1993, Commercial Transactions Act, including those relating to returned controls. As part of the reduction of the delay for the beneficiary of the check and the issuance of fines against the issuer of the withdrawn check, the new amendment gives the court the power to order the suspension of the business of legal entities for no more than six months and in case of recurrence. , commercial license revocation and bankruptcy. Wageh Amin Abdelaziz, senior legal adviser at the World Center Advocate and Legal Advisers, told Gulf News that section 644 Bis 1 of the amendment states that if the issuance of a withdrawn check is in the name or for the benefit of a corporate person, the person in charge of the current administration will not be punishable if it is not clear that such person was aware of the crime or that such person committed the crime for his or her own benefit or that of third parties. When the liability of the natural person is not apparent, the legal person shall be subject to a punishment not less than twice the punishment legally applicable for this crime and not more than five times its penalty, according to the same article. The court can order the suspension of the legal entities’ business for no more than six months, and in case of recurrence, revocation of the commercial license and insolvency of the legal entity, Abdelaziz said. Furthermore, the court will order the publication of the judgment at the expense of the legal entity in two widely circulated daily newspapers in the UAE or in two electronic media, one in Arabic and one in English. It will be determined through the decision of the Ministry of Justice. According to Abdelaziz, the changes will have a substantial effect on financial institutions which depend heavily on controls as a means of guarantee. The long-awaited reform in recourse control crime will play a major role in increasing business trust between individuals and corporations as it will promote further investment and a company confidence in dealing with controls in the UAE , added Abdelaziz. Under the amendment, the court may order any other legally enforceable sentence. The provisions of the second paragraph of this article shall not apply to licensed financial institutions subject to the enacted Federal Law no. (14) of 2018.

