Pandemic Covid-19: Updates and Live News for June 20, 2021

US sent 2.5 million doses of Moderna Inc. vaccine in Taiwan, reflecting part of President Joe Biden’s promise to donate 25 million shots worldwide to stop the pandemic. Amid an increase in cases over the past six weeks, Taiwan still faces a serious vaccine shortage.

India could be hit by a third wave of Covid-19 much faster than expected as people are ignoring the instructions, Randeep Guleria, director at India State Institute of Medical Sciences, i tha Times of India. Infections can start growing again in 12 to 16 weeks, he said.

Brazil reached 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a second consequence in the US alone As the official achievement of history, thousands protested in major cities against President Jair Bolsonaro and his treatment of the pandemic.

Hong Kong to consider distancing facilitation rules (13:10 HK)

The Hong Kong government will “carefully consider” whether there is room to ease social distance measures with the current rules set to expire this week, Chief Executive Officer Matthew Cheung said in a blog post Sunday. Hong Kong has reported zero cases broadcast locally for more than 10 days, with current social distance rules set to stay until June 23rd.

Ugandan Olympic Team Member Positive Achievement Tests (1 pm HK)

A member of the Ugandan Olympic team tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Japan, Kyodo News reported, in the first such case before the Games, which start in just over 30 days.

The team member was one of nine competitors who arrived for the Olympics and had received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the report said. The athlete was tested upon arrival at Narita Airport and was denied entry after a positive result.

Sydney issues selective public restrictions after mall expansion (11:30 am HK)

Mandatory indoor masking may be mandated for residents of Australia’s most populous city if the number of issues worsens by tomorrow, officials said Sunday after a number of locals won the Covid-19 Delta type in one of the busiest city centers.

New South Wales recorded two new cases won in the country on Sunday and expanded its mandatory policy of wearing masks for people on public transport and any domestic activity other than eating or drinking on a list of selected suburbs beyond Bondi and the surrounding areas where restrictions were already in place.

The patchwork policy that selects specific regions ranging from the inner city west to the southern coastal border of Wollongong stops away from a blanket call. “We have stopped being more serious than we are about what we are asking people to do, but that will depend on the cases, if any, appearing in the coming days,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference Sunday.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony could have 20,000 Spectators (11:30 am HK)

Up to 20,000 people may be allowed to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, as organizers of the Games near a the decision is expected on Monday whether the Games will be held with spectators. A cap of until 10,000 people are likely at other events, according to reports.

Meanwhile, competitors at the Games will be able to bring alcoholic beverages to the athletes’ village, Kyodo announced. Residents will not be able to drink in public or ordinary places, but may consume alcohol in their rooms.

Australia’s Queensland further eases restrictions (8:45 am HK)

Australia’s third most populous state has announced further relief of public restrictions, including the removal of restrictions on home gatherings, outdoor venues and old care and hospital visits.

Changes to the state roadmap for reopening take effect next Friday. Under the changes, self-service food configurations are also allowed, in addition to space in three-person seats for four square feet by one person for two square feet.

The state, which counts tourism as a key industry, is still closed to visitors from parts of Sydney and across Melbourne, but the new rules will allow hotels to open more rooms on time for break-in activities during school holidays starting next week, Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

Tokyo removes Olympic public viewing sites (8 a.m. HK)

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike dismissed plans for several Olympic public viewing sites in the capital, where events from the Games would be shown.

Koike said she had canceled plans after meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss the pandemic situation, with Tokyo and several other areas set to end the state of emergency today. Some of the sites will be turned into mass vaccination centers.

LA says variants found for the first time in India on the rise (5:56 pm NY)

Los Angeles County health officials said they have seen an increase in variants found for the first time in India in recent weeks.

The health department began reviewing laboratory tests with data on residents and noticed a small number of the highly transmissible delta variant, along with several cases of the cap-related variant, as early as April.

Since that time and until early June, 64 infections caused by the delta variant were detected among residents, with most of them identified in recent weeks. The variant transmitted within families in more than half of the cases, he added. Delta now accounts for 10% of cases in the US and is expected to become the dominant type, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The need for unsafe reinforcements, says WHO expert (5:35 pm NY)

As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid boost photos aimed at more infectious variants of the virus, health authorities say it is too early to indicate whether they will be required.

“We do not have the information needed to make the recommendation whether a booster will be needed,” Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization, said in an interview with Zoom on Friday. “Science is still evolving.”

Such a call is “premature” as high-risk individuals in much of the world have not yet completed the first course of vaccination, Swaminathan said.

Brazil passes 500,000 victims (5:22 pm NY)

Brazil reached 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a second consequence in the US alone As the official achievement of history, thousands protested in major cities against President Jair Bolsonaro and his treatment of the pandemic.

Demonstrators demanded the president’s impeachment, a faster vaccination rate and an increase in cash aid during a third wave of Covid-19 in Latin America’s largest economy.

“I am working tirelessly to vaccinate all Brazilians in the shortest possible time and to change this scenario that has plagued us for more than a year,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga wrote Saturday ahead of the announcement. official tax. Almost 30% of the country has received at least one vaccine dose, and 11.6% has been fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Another 2,301 deaths were reported Saturday for a total of 500,800, according to the Ministry of Health data.

Mexico City to Close Schools (2:35 pm NY)

Mexico City schools will to disrupt classes in person since June 21 after the local government passed a yellow code alert from a green light under the country lighting system.

The federal education authority for Mexico City said it is suspending classes including public and private elementary, high school, college level and teacher training, according to a joint statement with the education ministry.

US sends 2.5 million doses to Taiwan (12:22 pm NY)

US sent 2.5 million doses of Moderna Inc. vaccine in Taiwan, reflecting part of President Joe Biden’s promise to donate 25 million shots worldwide to stop the pandemic.

While the US has criticized China for what it says have been attempts to block supplies of vaccines to Taiwan, an administration official said the US shipment came without political ties.

Taiwan is taking Moderna shots on a plane that took off from Memphis on Saturday morning, according to two administration officials.

Malawi ends vaccination (11:53 am NY)

Malawi has run out of vaccines due to delays in shipping, its health ministry said on Saturday, according to Agence France Presse. The country’s inoculation campaign began in April and many people are expected to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

With a new viral wave sweeping across Africa, the Gambia said Thursday that it too had finished its AstraZeneca shootings. He did not say when new doses would be imported.

U.S. Blast Improves As Threatens Variant (8:01 am NY)

The U.S. reported just over 13,000 new cases Friday after new infections fell to the first level in the first blockade in March 2020, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Friday’s issue was the 10th of the same day six months ago.

Another 368 deaths were reported, with average daily deaths about half a month ago.

Continuous improvement is obscured by the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant first found in India and preventing a final reopening in England. On Friday, President Biden called it “a serious and deadly threat” and called on Americans to do so. vaccinated. Complete vaccination has been shown to be effective against the variant.

