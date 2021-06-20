Rohingya artists tackle COVID-19 fears as refugees wait for vaccines

DHAKA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Busy with his brushes under a tarpaulin roof, Rohingya artist Ansar Ullah works on a mural depicting a giant vial of the COVID-19 vaccine rising over the hijacked homes of its largest settlement. refugees in the world in Bangladesh.

More than 700,000 Rohingyas who fled Myanmar in 2017 live in refugee camps in Bangladesh, where a vaccination machine scheduled to start in March has been postponed indefinitely due to delays in supplies from the COVAX program, the Nations said. United.

COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low despite a recent increase, but the artists said many refugees have misconceptions about coronavirus vaccines, which they aim to alleviate through their work.

First, we hope someone or any organization sees this painting and helps us get the vaccines. “Our camps are crowded and we need them more,” Ullah, 26, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

There is also a fear of the vaccine in our camps. Some fear they may die or that their health may deteriorate due to the injection. “We want to address these rumors so that when the vaccine comes, everyone gets it,” he added.

Painted ahead of World Refugee Day Sundays by a dozen artists, the mural also depicts a refugee receiving the blow and a man using a megaphone to challenge vaccine reluctance and encourage camp residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible. .

Fear and stigma surrounding COVID-19 has proven to be a major obstacle for people being tested, said by email Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

That is why great efforts are being made to ensure that refugees have the right information when the vaccination campaign starts, she added.

Ullah and his fellow artists are supported by the New York Artolution-based nonprofit organization, and their project is the latest in a series of art-based initiatives aimed at addressing camp issues – from gender-based violence to mental health concerns.

Rohingya singer Nabi Hossain once performed at home weddings in Myanmar, but last year the 50-year-old visited homes around camps to sing songs about the importance of wearing face masks and respecting social distance.

The same messages are given by the authorities through megaphones, but people better understand the messages through music, said Hossain, 50, who was forced to flee to Bangladesh after his village was destroyed during a military coup.

UN investigators later concluded that Myanmar’s military campaign was executed with the intent to commit genocide. Myanmar denies it, saying the military was fighting an uprising.

As most of the Hossains family reached him safely across the border, his two sisters living in another village were killed.

Hossain said he was still sad for his sisters, but that singing songs to him brought him relief.

It’s not just me. Many Rohingya have lost their relatives. They ask me to sing for them. They cry when I sing about those days. But they also laugh when I sing happy songs. Some of them even record the songs and get them back, he added.

Max Frieder, executive director and co-founder of Artolution, said he had seen massive improvements in the mental health of the artists he has worked with in recent years.

The shifts we have seen are not always quantitative, but qualitative … We’ve seen our artists, many of whom have had traumatic experiences, going from victims to survivors to agents of social change, he said.

Numerous murals adorn the plastic and bamboo structures in the camps at Coxs Bazar, a city in southeastern Bangladesh, and many contain broader references to Rohingya culture.

One shows an elephant crossing the Naf River, which thousands of Rohingya had to cross while fleeing Myanmar four years ago, and being greeted by a rooster symbolizing Bangladesh.

Even when artists work in partnership with UN agencies and are given specific themes, camp residents come up with mural ideas – often after a discussion of key social issues with other community members, Frieder said.

Prior to the pandemic, theater was widely used in camps to highlight the concerns of residents.

The Bangladesh Institute of Theatrical Arts (BITA), a non-profit organization, staged more than 1,200 performances on issues including trafficking, drug abuse and early marriage, and the unit’s executive director, Sisir Dutta, said they had raised awareness.

Take trafficking issues. At first many teenagers did not even know this term, let alone the dangers. But when they could visualize it, they realized how the brokers worked and how their lives could be endangered, he said.

Many art-based projects have seen their activities diminish during the pandemic, Donovan said, but she added that UNHCR aimed to promote community-led art projects later in the year in partnership with groups like Artolution.

Another COVID-19 mural painter, Ayla Akter, 18, said artistic initiatives were necessary to survive in the camps.

As long as we sit together and paint, life in the camp feels really good, she said. I really have nothing else to wait for. It gives my mind peace.