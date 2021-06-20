Covid-19 cases in India fall to 58,419, the lowest since 30 March | Latest India News





India’s overnight number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fell below 60,000 on Sunday after 58,419 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the case load to 29,881,965, according to the union health ministry. Sunday’s cases are the lowest since March 30, when 56,211 people were found to be Covid-19 positive. About 1,576 underwent viral illness in the 24-hour period and 87,619 recovered, taking the number of deaths and total recoveries to 386,713 and 28,766,009 respectively. Daily recoveries continued to outpace new cases for the 38th day in a row. Read also | Covid-19: States with the highest and lowest number of active cases Active cases plunged to 729,243 and account for 2.55% of the case load. The number of cases on Sundays is 2,334 less than on Saturdays when 60,753 infections were registered. On the other hand, the deaths on Sunday are 71 less than that of Saturday when 1,647 people contracted the viral disease. Cumid-19 cumulative test figures stand at 391,019,083, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said on Sunday, adding that 1,811,446 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours. As the daily number of Covid-19s in India has fallen since May 7, when the country saw a peak of over 414,000 cases, Union states and territories (UT) have begun easing their blockade or blockade restrictions to revive the economies of tire. However, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla advised states and UT to carefully follow the calibrated process as they open activities amid a drop in their affairs. During the opening, it would be extremely important to follow Covid’s five-pronged behavior strategy, test handling and vaccination. Regular monitoring of Covid appropriate behavior is required to prevent relapse. To reiterate, Covid’s appropriate behavior includes the mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distance and also proper ventilation of enclosed spaces, Bhalla said in a letter to states and UT. Read also | Monitor Roof Signs: Center warns states against landing protection He also told the heads of state and UT secretaries to order all relevant authorities to ensure that the Covid-19 test rate does not fall and a close observation should be kept for early signs of an increase in cases. assets or higher positivity rates. Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh became the latest states to further ease Covid-19-related restrictions. Telangana is completely lifting its block from today amid an improvement in the overall situation, but the state government urged residents not to lower their protection against Covid-19. In Karnataka, restrictions such as blockades have been eased in 16 districts including the capital of Bengaluru. Under the new guidelines, restaurants can open at 50% capacity in these 16 districts and shops can stay open until 5pm. Government and private offices can operate at 50% capacity. The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, calmed the curfew by two hours Monday through Monday, allowing shops, malls and restaurants to open until 9pm on weekdays. The siege will now be from 9pm to 7am.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos