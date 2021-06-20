Regional elections in France will Test the Appeal for Remote Rights





PARIS French voters on Sunday were heading to the polls for the first round of regional elections across the country, with the far right aiming for a strong show just as the country’s political center of gravity is undergoing a shift to the right. While regional elections in France rarely come with high political stakes, this race of these years is seen as a buzz for the presidential race of the coming years. Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, no doubt framed the race as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 presidential election, in which she is likely to be President Emmanuel Macron’s main challenger. The victories we will achieve will be as many steps on the path leading to national victory, Ms. Le Pen i tha journalists on Friday as the campaign was coming to an end.

The campaign reflected the changing nature of Frances’s political landscape, which has emerged increasingly right-wing in recent months amid heated debates over security, immigration and religious extremism.

For Mrs. Le Pen, the regional elections mark a new stage in its strategy to rise to power. It has tried to soften the image of its parties in recent years to win over young returnees who, so far, have tried to block the far right from taking power by voting for the better-positioned mainstream party. in an election a phenomenon known as the Republican front. That front began to crumble in the municipal elections of recent years, when the party Mrs. Le Pens captured Perpignan, the first city with more than 120,000 inhabitants to fall to the far right. Mrs. Le Pen hopes this month’s election will further accelerate those gains and serve as her springboard for higher offices. But her party may face a more difficult task in the second round of voting, as other competing parties are likely to try to keep the far right out of power.

In regional elections, all parties with more than 10 percent of the vote go to the second round, when coalitions can be formed to win a majority of votes. In 2015, the National Rally pulled forward in six regions in the first round, but was eventually defeated in all, a strong hurdle that pushed Ms. Le Pen redoubled its efforts to normalize the image of its parties while maintaining its hardline positions on immigration, Islam and security. Mr Cautrs said the vote could be marked by record voter turnout. or poll by polling firm IFOP predicted about 60 percent of voters about 20 million would generally stay away.

What is happening to the French democratic model? Mr Cautrs asked, noting that abstention had increased in every election in recent years. In France, where most powers are centralized, regional councils have little influence over long-term policies, which is why some voters consider regional elections meaningless. Regional councils oversee local infrastructure projects such as high schools, intercity transport networks or regional nature parks, but they barely have a say in key issues such as security. The regional elections of these years also signal a new phase in the restructuring of the country’s political divisions, with the traditional left-right fragmentation as Mr. Macron and Ms. Le Pen dominates national politics. In the southeastern region, called Provence-Alpes-Cte dAzur, the candidate leading the charge of the Rally National is a deserter from Les Rpublicains, the center-right French party. To avoid the threat of a far-right victory, Mr. The Macrons La Rpublique en Marche party made an alliance in May with Les Rpublicains. But the electoral pact only resulted in the split of the center-right party, setting liberals against the Conservatives who called the deal a betrayal. On Friday, Mrs. Le Pen, who said Les Rpublicains was now a party where hungry survivors devoured each other, called on conservative voters to support her movement in Sunday’s vote. Mr Macron has been pursuing voters on the right for several months, pushing ahead with bills on Islamic security and extremism.

Mr Macron recently embarked on a six-week political tour in France in an effort to reconnect with the French as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis and in what appears to be a first step in his campaign. expected re-election 2022.







