WA to move to fifth phase of COVID-19 plan while hosting restrictions lifted

Western Australia has decided to lift the remaining COVID-19 capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, hotels and other venues.

Main points: The 2 square meter rule will be repealed for seats from Wednesday

The 2 square meter rule will be repealed for seats from Wednesday Places such as bars and restaurants can operate at full capacity

Places such as bars and restaurants can operate at full capacity COVID-19 restrictions still remain for remote indigenous communities

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan announced that the state would move into the fifth phase of easing restrictions Wednesday morning, following updated health advice.

The existing 2 square meter rule and the 75 percent capacity limit for a number of seats will be removed.

“What this means is that for many countries around state hospitality countries in particular they will be able to return to normalcy, as we were pre-KOVID,” Mr McGowan said.

“We are confident in doing that because we know people do the right thing when it is needed.”

The state branch of the Australian Hospitality Association has advocated for the state government to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions “to make up for the losses incurred over the past year and to recover strongly in 2021”.

Mr McGowan said the latest changes would make hosting sites easier to operate.

“I’m sure for many thousands of employees in restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and the like across the state, this will be welcome news and will make life easier,” he said.

‘Please get vaccinated’

Health Minister Roger Cook again stressed the need for people to be vaccinated as the best way to avoid blockages and further restrictions.

From Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the Kwinana and Joondalup public health clinics.

“If we want to stay in the fifth stage, I want people in WA to remember one thing: you have to keep doing the right thing,” Mr Cook said.

“Make sure you practice good hygiene, make sure to check while going to a place, make sure you get tested and stay away from work or school when you are not well.

“And, of course, if you are right, please get vaccinated.”

‘Safety’ moving forward: hospitality owners

John Parker, owner of the Royal Hotel in Perth, said easing the restrictions gave him a sense of security.

“It has been a difficult time for all Western Australians, especially in hospitality,” he said.

“But I feel the latest news gives us some certainty that we are moving forward and we can trade as we have always planned.”

Mr Parker said he planned to gradually hire more staff as the business reopens at full capacity.

Under the fifth phase of the COVID-19 government plan, all sites, including nightclubs, museums and casinos, can operate again at 100 percent capacity.

The only restriction that is not lifted is the decision to keep 200 remote indigenous communities closed to non-residents.

Mr Cook said this was “because the vaccine program has not yet had deep insight into those communities”.

WA did not register any new COVID-19 cases overnight, leaving the total number of state cases at 1,020.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …