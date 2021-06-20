Pakistan would oppose any move by India to divide Kashmir, to change demographics, Qureshi says

Pakistan said on Saturday it would oppose any move by India to divide Kashmir and change its demographics.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (AP)
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that India should refrain from taking any other illegal step in Kashmir after its actions of 5 August 2019.
The Pakistani statement came on a day when the Indian government invited 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to attend a summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24, which is expected to set the roadmap. for holding assembly elections in the territory of the Union.
Qureshi said Pakistan had resolutely opposed India’s actions of August 5, 2019 and had taken the issue to all international forums, including the UN Security Council.
He reiterated that the Pakistanis were determined to oppose any Indian movement seeking to divide and fragment Jammu and Kashmir to change the demographic structure of the territory.
He noted that he had informed the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary General about possible moves by India.
Qureshi underlined that lasting peace in South Asia can only be achieved by peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have started since New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision provoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which cut diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy .
India has categorically told the international community that the repeal of Article 370 was its internal matter. He also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
India has also told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.
The meeting scheduled for June 24 will be Prime Minister Modi’s first interaction with all of Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties since the Center repealed the state’s special status and divided it into union territories.
The meeting is the result of background talks that were taking place with all political parties from the union territory to decide on the next course of action, including holding assembly elections as well as restoring citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir.
