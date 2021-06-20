Investigation into the murder of Shane Bowden releases footage of suspected escape machines used in the shooting





Police investigating the murder of Shane Bowden at gunpoint have released the vision of two vehicles they believe were used as evacuation vehicles. Main points: Police have released the vision of the escape cars, which were found burned very shortly after the shooting

Police have released the vision of the escape cars, which were found burned very shortly after the shooting Police say the cars were purchased a week before the shootings by the offenders’ accomplices

Police say the cars were purchased a week before the shootings by the offenders’ accomplices A $ 250,000 reward was announced last week for information leading to a conviction of anyone responsible for the murder Shane Bowden was shot dead on the highway of his Pimpama home in October 2020. The cars were found burned nearby, shortly after the shooting. Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said the accomplices of the perpetrators bought the vehicles a week before the murder. “We are calling for public assistance for anyone who saw those vehicles in October 2020 and most importantly, if anyone can identify the drivers of those vehicles,” said SuperintendentSmith. The vision released Sunday shows a silver Holden Commodore and a chestnut Ford Falcon heading from Ipswich to Brisbane the day after they were purchased. The driver of the chestnut vehicle appears to be wearing gloves, which police say indicates an attempt to conceal their identities. Police say the cars were purchased a week before Shane Bowden’s murder. ( Supplied: Queensland Police Service “We believe the two were involved in the shooting, but there were people such as drivers, planners, facilitators,” Superintendent Smithsaid. He said the motive for the murder was related to the consequences of Mr. Bowden with the Mongols. “Whether it’s because he left the club or he did something in the meantime to cause bad blood. Finks’s sister, Shane Bowden was shot dead at his Gold Coast home in October last year. ( Facebook “Ai [Shane Bowden] is the victim of a savage, heartless and premeditated murder. “He was shot 21 times, that’s significant.” “I can not think of one in recent years where there has been so much anger to kill one of these members.” Reward on offer Last week police announced a reward for information about Bowden’s murder. A $ 250,000 reward is being offered for new information leading to a conviction of anyone responsible for gun murder. Compensation from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not the person who committed the crime, who provides the information. Shane Bowden Street in Pimpama October 2020 ( ABC News: Mark Leonardi SuperintendentSmith said the immunity would only be for those who came forward at the earliest opportunity. “There is no point in being number 2 or number 3, be first in line and we can be able to help. “There are people within this group who are clearly not cooperating with us. “Will they come and help us with this issue or will they stay sitting on the dock.” Anyone with information about the murder should contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos