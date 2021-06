Hong Kong-based Apple Daily says it has money for only a few weeks after the assets were frozen

An employee walks into the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raid the newsroom in Hong Kong, China, June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Lam Yik

Hong Kong, June 20 (Reuters) – Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said on Sunday that the freezing of its assets in a national security investigation had left the newspaper with money for “just a few weeks” of normal operations and could struggle to pay staff salaries. The newspaper, whose editor-in-chief and chief executive have been banned under the new security law and whose offices were raided by 500 police officers on Thursday, said the announcement was made at a keynote meeting Friday. Three Apple Daily-affiliated companies are also being prosecuted for collaborating with a foreign country, and authorities have frozen HK $ 18 million ($ 2.3 million) of their assets. Apple Daily plans to ask the government’s Security Bureau to freeze assets on Monday, and if that attempt fails, it may appear to challenge the decision in court, the newspaper reported. “The freezing of the assets of the three companies not only affects the payrolls, but also the normal functioning of the newspapers,” she said in an article. “It is understood that the company only has enough money to continue normal operations for a few weeks.” Apple Daily is also reviewing its ink and paper stocks, she said. Police have said dozens of Apple Daily articles were suspected of violating national security law in the first case in which authorities cited media articles as potentially violating controversial legislation. Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung were charged with collaborating with a foreign country and denied bail on Saturday. Three other top executives were also arrested Thursday and released on Friday. Read more The arrests and scale of the Apple Daily raid have been criticized by Western nations, global rights groups, press associations and the UN’s key human rights spokesman. Hong Kong and Chinese officials said press freedom could not be used as a “shield” for those who commit crimes, and criticized the criticism as “interference.” Apple Daily and its Next Digital publisher (0282.HK) have come under increasing pressure since its owner Beijing tycoon and staunch critic Jimmy Lai was arrested last year under the law. Lai, whose assets are also frozen under security law, is already in jail for attending unauthorized assemblies. Reporting by Jessie Pang; writing by Marius Zaharia; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

