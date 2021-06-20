Bengaluru: From blacks to cakes scattered around the house, city views plan Fathers Day celebrations | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: For some Bengalureans, this Fathers Day is about bringing celebrations home. Hasshtë made special for many as they are spending the day with their fathers after a few years.

Radhika Mohan, a business analyst is spending this Fathers Day with her father after six years. She says it used to be their day since she turned 14, but they never had a chance to celebrate since she left for her higher studies and then her job in Mumbai. It’s just another excuse to get together and eat good food for us, says resident Vasanth Nagar, who plans to order a late breakfast from ITC Gardenia in town and wrap up the day with one of the movies their favorite.

While restaurants in the city remain closed, many others like Radhika have found solace in ordering and receiving brunettes, sweets, biscuits and coffees for their father.

While Leela Palace has a Father’s Day Menu, Courtyard by Marriott is offering a Father’s Day Weekend Lunch. Both ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor are offering brunettes as well as dad-themed cake, cupcakes and brownies from their yummy store – Nutmeg. Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park is also giving a special lunch for Father’s Day on people’s doorstep. Bakeries like Magnolia Bakery India are also offering Father’s Day Specials like cake cakes with special inscriptions and cakes.

Amaan Kidwai, CEO at ITC Gardenia told TOI that brunettes have always been popular during family outings in the city. In the past year, delivering and receiving breakfast in our hotels has been one of our most successful and popular initiatives and has gained immense mileage among our guests. During these unparalleled times, when we are at home or staying with our parents or away from them, we thought it would be a good gesture for our guests to express their gratitude to their father on this occasion. Therefore, this special lunch for Father’s Day, where we are aiming to enable a perfect celebration in the comfort of our guest house, he said.







