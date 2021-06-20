British judges may not be ‘bound’ by ECHR rulings amid major judicial review | MB | tidings





The revision of the Human Rights Act (HRA) would see Government ministers consider proposals to reduce the ECHR’s influence in the UK, according to The Telegraph. This is the first revision of the Act in 20 years. The new proposals are backed by old lawyers and Scotland Yard who are tired of wasting precious time on matters that “will never reach the threshold of prosecution” should victims later file a complaint.

The head of the human rights QC, Lord Pannick is among those who believe the HRA should be changed. He told the review panel that the change should make it clear to British judges that they can “take into account” ECtHR rulings but “will not be bound” by their rulings in Strasbourg. He said: “I think it would be useful to clarify section two to make it clear that the court or domestic court is not bound by an ECtHR decision … I would suggest that … since” considering “words ‘but will not be mandatory by’ can be entered useful.” The ECHR which is currently recognized in British Human Rights law covers a wide range of issues, including freedom from torture and slavery, the right to a fair trial and much more.

The HRA currently allows courts to enforce ECtHR rulings on British cases. The findings of the review will be released in the coming months. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland is reported to have ordered the Government review and according to The Telegraph is “charming” to the idea. A promise to “update” the Human Rights Act was outlined in the manifesto of the 2019 Conservative General Election, suggesting that Strasbourg judges had “exceeded”. Moreover, the Tory manifestos in the 2010 and 2015 elections promised that the Conservatives would repeal the Human Rights Act in favor of a British Bill of Rights. READ MORE: Brexit trade deal blocks UK from continuing Strasbourg court membership

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Prime Minister pledged to “update the Human Rights Law and the administrative law to ensure that there is a proper balance between the rights of individuals, our vital national security and effective government”. Although the ECHR is not explicitly mentioned in the Brexit agreement, the United Kingdom has pledged to “uphold the common values ​​and principles of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights, which underpin their domestic and international policies”. Labor has condemned the review as an “attack on human rights”. Earlier this year, Ms. Harriet Harman MP QC, Chair of the Joint Human Rights Committee, defended the HRA’s place in the British judicial system. Do not lose:

She said: “The main thing about the Human Rights Act is that it targets UK courts that try human rights rather than just European judges. “Giving a role to our courts in enforcing the rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights has enabled individuals to exercise their rights, has added a UK judicial perspective to the ECHR and means that it is now difficult that there is a decision of the European Court against the UK Government. “The attention to human rights in guidance and training has made the rights of the ECHR a reality in a way that they were not before. “Evidence for us confirms that the Human Rights Act has worked well. “Our message for the Government Review of the Human Rights Act is: ‘If it is not broken, do not fix it!'”.







