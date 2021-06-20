Dubai eases travel restrictions from India starting June 23rd





Total updates have been announced for all three countries On June 19, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced updates on travel protocols for passengers coming from India, South Africa and Nigeria. According to the Dubai Media Office, the updates are part of the committee’s ‘readiness to protect passengers and facilitate their quarrels without compromising the Covid-19 precautions set to protect the health and well-being of all.’ Top with @Shutterstock, Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai announces Dubai’s travel protocol updates for passengers arriving from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective Wednesday 23 June 2021.https://t.co/Zfma4YWugQ pic.twitter.com/NkhIzaQwzI – Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 19, 2021 India Passengers will be able to travel from India to Dubai provided they have a valid residence visa in addition to receiving two doses of a vaccine approved by the UAE. They will need to submit a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. Only QR coded negative PCR test certificates will be accepted. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. Furthermore, they will have to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours before departure to Dubai and will need to take another PCR test upon arrival in Dubai. Passengers will have to quarantine until they receive the PCR test result (expected to last 24 hours.) Citizens and diplomats of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from institutional quarantine. South Africa To enter Dubai, it is mandatory for travelers from South Africa to have received two doses of a vaccine approved by the UAE. A negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure for Dubai is required. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. Upon arrival, they should do another PCR test. Transit passengers must comply with entry protocols to final destinations. Niger Travelers from Nigeria must submit a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. Citizens of the United Arab Emirates are exempt from this requirement. The PCR test certificate must have a QR code and the test must be performed by laboratories approved by the Nigerian Government. Upon arrival in Dubai, travelers must undergo another PCR test. Transit passengers must comply with entry protocols to final destinations. The Authority stated that ‘updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of reviewing and optimizing preventive measures based on recent local, regional and international developments’. The authority added that the move was intended to enable the city to continue to serve as a global shopping center and a bridge for travel and trade between east and west. Image: Getty Images

> Sign up for FREE to receive exclusive updates you are interested in







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos