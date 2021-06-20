Sources, Auto News, Auto ET





New Delhi: Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a draft cabinet note seeking inter-ministerial views on a proposal to allow up to 100 per cent of foreign investment under the automated oil and gas PSU route, which has an approval ‘in principle’ for disinvestment, sources said. The move, if approved by the union cabinet, would facilitate the privatization of India’s second largest oil refinery, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). New Delhi: Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a draft cabinet note seeking inter-ministerial views on a proposal to allow up to 100 per cent of foreign investment under the automated oil and gas PSU route, which has an approval ‘in principle’ for disinvestment, sources said. The move, if approved by the union cabinet, would facilitate the privatization of India’s second largest oil refinery, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). The government is privatizing BPCL and is selling all of its 52.98 percent stake in the company. Sources said that according to the draft note, a new clause would be added to FDI policy under the oil and natural gas sector. Under the proposal, foreign investment of up to 100 per cent under the automatic itinerary will be allowed in cases where a ‘principle’ approval for the disinvestment of a PSU has been given by the government. For the privatization of BPCL, oil mining conglomerate Vedanta had placed an expression of interest (EoI) for the purchase of 52.98 per cent of the government shares in PSU. The other two bidders are said to be global funds, one of them being Apollo Global Management. After drafting the views, the ministry of trade and industry would seek the approval of the union cabinet on the proposal. Currently, only 49 percent of FDI is allowed through the automatic route of oil refining by public sector enterprises (PSUs), without any disinvestment or dilution of domestic capital in the existing PSU.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos