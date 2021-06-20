Thousands of school staff to take the blow in the coming weeks





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the distribution of vaccines will begin on Wednesday, June 23 and will last until July 8.

An elderly woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine stroke as the second phase of the vaccine spread in South Africa begins on May 17, 2021. Photo: @ GautengHealth / Twitter

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Basic Education on Saturday said it had decided to vaccinate thousands of staff by the end of their second school term. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the spread will start on Wednesday, June 23 and will last until July 8. That’s after the Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived in the country last Thursday. The department said the doses expire on August 8, so there is enough time to do the vaccinations. The Department of Basic Education announced Saturday that 582,000 education staff had been scheduled to be vaccinated over a period of 10 to 14 days. This will include adults working in public and independent schools, including teachers, administrator staff, food handlers, cleaners, and officials in county, provincial, and national offices. There are no age restrictions and it will include over 60 years old. Acting CEO Granville Whittle said the vaccines will be released in different provinces on Sunday for distribution on Monday and Tuesday. He said fixed locations will be used in some provinces, while others will use the hybrid model as well as dedicated dedicated locations. Fixed sites will be used in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, KZN, North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. They will probably use hybrid models in the Eastern Cape and the Free State; Limpopo has decided to use pages dedicated to time. He says the national department will make the designation of schools, first public then independent. We will inform the principals of the date of appointment of a particular school and schools will be expected to make that particular appointment. SEE: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga press briefing on COVID and schools

