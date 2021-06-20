Engineers dealing with the mica problem believe the complete demolition of all affected homes is required, a solution that would push the bill for the over $ 2 billion compensation scheme.

like Try Irishreports r, the Donegal county council has so far recommended that about a quarter of the affected homes be demolished.

Engineers are reluctant to register in any home that has been repaired instead of being demolished for fear that mica is still present and could do further damage in the years to come.

About 5,000 private homes in Donegal and more across Mayo, Clare and Sligo have been affected by mica, a crumbling mineral found entirely used for concrete blocks.

There is still no estimate of the number of community houses or brothels that used concrete blocks from the same source that may contain mica.

Derry-based engineer Ambrose McCloskey, who is on the panel of engineers assigned to examine the homes, wrote to the Donegal County Council in February suggesting that homeowners were not fully informed about the problem.

Improvement works

“Mostly my concern is for homeowners to believe that once they have done the remodeling work their home will be troubled and fully secured / mortgaged,” he wrote.

“Obviously any course of remedial work, short of a complete breakdown, means that the mica blockage will remain within the structure (mostly within the internal substructure that supports the house) and so there is still a high probability of deterioration. further in the future.

Mr McCloskey said he has written to other engineers on the scheme and many share his concerns.

I know it’s easy for an engineer to say that everything should be destroyed, but I have a lot of real reservations for everyone, as others do, said Mr. McCloskey.

You have to ask yourself if the standards are being influenced by financial pressures to recommend some remedial work and I do not believe this can be a long term solution.

There are five options in the improvement scheme that engineers can recommend once mica is discovered. The most expensive is the complete demolition at the cost of 275,000 and the least expensive is option five, which is the demolition of the exterior wall cladding, at a cost of 50,000.