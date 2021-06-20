J&K on the long road to pursuing excellence in education

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir did not have an excellent education system despite the fact that since the 1950s education from primary to university level has been free in state-run institutions.

Primary education was made compulsory by Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh in 1930.

After separatist violence erupted in Kashmir in the 1990s, education, at all levels, received its worst beating.

A large number of teachers at the school, college and university levels were local Kashmiri Pandits.

With the migration of this community that started after the insurgent violence hit Kashmir, the education system literally collapsed here.

Schools and colleges were burned, and even Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Mushirul Haq, a well-known Islamic scholar, was abducted and killed.

Educational institutions remained closed most of the time during the 1990s.

Security concerns reached the academic ambitions of both parents and students.

Reviving the education system and getting it back on track, then, remained the biggest challenge for the various governments that came to power in J&K after 1990.

The revival of the shattered education system has been slow for many years, but over the past six years, an increase in the number of schools and institutions of higher education has shown great progress in raising the level and achievement of education in all 20 J&K districts.

Like the rest of the country, J&K has followed the 10 + 2 + 3 model. Under the new national policy, the model will shift to 5 + 3 + 3 + 4.

The budget allocation for basic education in the years 2020-2021 is 11,126 crooks (23.49 percent increase over the previous fiscal), for higher education it is 1,440 kroner (17.51 ​​percent increase over the previous fiscal), health and medical education 4,901 krona (11.74 percent increase compared to previous fiscals) and Rs 738 kroner for youth services and technical education (28.86 percent increase over previous fiscals)

J&K has 12 universities, including 2 central universities and 2 considered universities. UT has one IIT, one NIFT, one IIMC and one IIM.

There are over 20 B.Ed. According to last year’s NIRF ranking, Kashmir University and Jammu University are ranked among the top 100 universities in the county.

Kashmir University is ranked 48th and Jammu University 52nd among the top 100 universities.



Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra city is ranked 78th according to NIRF among the top engineering colleges in India.

To increase student access, the government has implemented national flagship programs such as Shagun Shiksha, Samagra Shiksha, lunch, Diksha, Quality Assurance Scheme in Madrasas, Comprehensive Secondary Education for the Disabled and Higher Education RUSA in 2013.

J&K has a literacy rate of 67.16 percent according to the 2011 census, the overall schooling rate of women and men is 56.43 percent and 76.75 percent, respectively.

There are more than 1,000 schools for primary, secondary and upper secondary education. There are 50 colleges and 12 universities.



The vision document of the UT higher education department says, “Making Jammu and Kashmir a center of academic excellence by ensuring equal access to education based on values ​​and quality, keeping pace with evolving socio-economic and cultural trends , thus nurturing young students towards a progressive and productive civilization “.

Thanks to educational avenues, young people from J&K have managed to move into the coveted civil services, IIT and IIM in the country in recent years.

“Encouragingly encouraging to note that given our population size, our young boys and girls have sought out a significant number of places in the civil service and other competitive areas,” said a senior official in the education department.

Given the lofty goals set by the administration led by Governor Lt. at J&K, it seems that despite the tremendous development in the education sector, UT has many miles to do before the dream of academic excellence is realized.