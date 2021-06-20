Rohingya artists address Covid19 fears as refugees in Myanmar await vaccinations

DHAKA, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation): Busy with his brushes under a tarpaulin roof, artist Rohingya Ansar Ullah works on a mural depicting a giant vial of the Covid-19 vaccine rising over the hijacked homes of most large number of refugees in Albania in Bangladesh.

More than 700,000 Rohingya who fled Myanmar in 2017 live in refugee camps in Bangladesh, where a vaccination machine scheduled to start in March has been postponed indefinitely due to delays in supplies from the COVAX program, Nations said United.

COVID-19 cases have remained relatively low despite a recent increase, but the artists said many refugees have misconceptions about coronavirus vaccines, which they aim to alleviate through their work.

“First, we hope someone or some organization sees this painting and helps us get the vaccines. Our camps are full of people and we need them more,” Ullah, 26, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. telephone.

“There are also fears about the vaccine in our camps. Some are afraid they may die or that their health may deteriorate due to the injection. We want to address these rumors so that when the vaccine comes, everyone take it, “he added.

Painted before World Refugee Day on Sunday by a dozen artists, the mural also depicts a refugee taking the blow and a man using a megaphone to challenge vaccine reluctance and encourage camp residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible. .

“Fear and stigma around COVID-19 has proven to be a major obstacle for people being tested,” said Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

“That is why great efforts are being made to ensure that refugees have the right information when the vaccination campaign starts,” she added.

Ullah and his fellow artists are supported by the New York Artolution-based nonprofit organization, and their project is the latest in a series of art-based initiatives aimed at addressing camp issues – from gender-based violence to mental health concerns.

KINGNGSUESI The Wedding

Rohingya singer Nabi Hossain once performed at home weddings in Myanmar, but last year the 50-year-old visited homes around camps to sing songs about the importance of wearing face masks and respecting social distance.

“The same messages are given by the authorities through megaphones, but people understand the messages better through music,” said Hossain, 50, who was forced to flee to Bangladesh after his village was destroyed during a military coup.

UN investigators later concluded that Myanmar’s military campaign was executed with “genocidal intent”. Myanmar denies it, saying the military was fighting an uprising.

As most of Hossain’s family reached him safely across the border, his two sisters living in another village were killed.

Hossain said he was still sad for his sisters, but that singing songs to him brought him relief.

“It’s not just me. Many Rohingya have lost their relatives. They ask me to sing for them. They cry when I sing about those days. But they also laugh when I sing happy songs. Some of them even record songs and they get them back, “he added.

Max Frieder, executive director and co-founder of Artolution, said he had seen “massive improvements” in the mental health of the artists he has worked with in recent years.

“The shifts we have seen are not always quantitative, but qualitative … We have seen our artists, many of whom have had traumatic experiences, move from victims to survivors to agents of social change,” he said.

Numerous murals adorn the plastic and bamboo structures in the camps at Cox’s Bazar, a city in southeastern Bangladesh, and many contain broader references to Rohingya culture.

One shows an elephant crossing the Naf River, which thousands of Rohingya had to cross while fleeing Myanmar four years ago, and being greeted by a rooster symbolizing Bangladesh.

Even when artists work in partnership with UN agencies and are given specific themes, camp residents come up with mural ideas – often after a discussion of key social issues with other community members, Frieder said.

‘MUST P SR Survival’

Prior to the pandemic, theater was widely used in camps to highlight the concerns of residents, as well.

The Bangladesh Institute of Theatrical Arts (BITA), a non-profit organization, staged more than 1,200 performances on issues including trafficking, drug abuse and early marriage, and the unit’s executive director, Sisir Dutta, said they had raised awareness.

“Take trafficking cases. At first many teens did not even know the term, much less the risks. But when they could visualize it, they realized how intermediaries worked and how their lives could be endangered,” he said.

Many art-based projects have seen their activities diminish during the pandemic, Donovan said, but she added that UNHCR aimed to promote community-led art projects later in the year in partnership with groups like Artolution.

Another COVID-19 mural painter, Ayla Akter, 18, said artistic initiatives were “a necessity for survival” in the camps.

“As long as we sit together and paint, life in the camp feels really good,” she said. “I really have nothing else to look forward to. It gives my mind peace.” – Reuters