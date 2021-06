Exit passes Bill Climate Bill placing Ireland in the direction of carbon neutrality by 2050

The climate action legislation has been passed with a dail marking Ireland’s next step towards carbon neutrality. Irelands’ intention to release halves its current carbon emissions output in a nine-year window. Subscribe to the Limerick Post weekly newspaper The Low Carbon Climate and Development Action Plan (Change) Bill 2021 was approved with the support of all parties and will put Ireland on track to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 Bill Climate passes the final stage only now in Exit with an even bigger majority than the second stage last month. All parties in Dil are supporting this piece of historic legislation which will put us on a course to reduce zero emissions by 2050. It will go to Seanad next week. pic.twitter.com/ZxFtt3ud6I Brian Leddin (@BrianLeddin) June 16, 2021 With only 10 votes against the motion in its final round of voting, the bill will pass through Seanad and pass through Oireachtas’s house. Politicians who oppose the motion fear the bill will have negative impacts on agriculture and rural communities in Ireland. The passage of this new legislation saw members of the Irish Farmers Association take to the streets of Dublin in protest of the climate bill. Speaking on the issue, Mattie McGrath of the Rural Independent group stated that he believed the law would negatively affect food production in Ireland and that he would take Ireland back to prehistoric times. The organization is seeking recognition for the environmental services they provide through such as pasture maintenance. The president of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan expressed his concerns about the reproductions of the bill saying he would make a difference in the way we do everything and described it as extremely challenging. To achieve its goal, the bill also sets carbon budgets for how many carbon emissions each sector is allowed to produce for a given period of time. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said he believes the bill will create new employment opportunities and secure our future, creating a resilient and climate-neutral economy.







