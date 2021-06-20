International
3 children, 2 adults injured after being shot at a small birthday party in Toronto in the west
Three children and two adults were injured after a shooting at a small child’s birthday party on the western edge of Toronto, officials said.
“There is nothing more brazen than children outside in a meeting and this kind of violence happening outside in front of them and then being victims,” Insp. Kelly Skinner told reporters Saturday night.
“Absolutely absolutely tragic.”
It was just before 8pm when emergency crews were called to a residential complex in the outdoor area at Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, decorated with inflatables and balloons.
Skinner said one of the boys, a one-year-old girl, a five-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 23-year-old were among the injured. The paramedics immediately assisted all the victims in the trauma centers accompanied by the police.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesman previously told Global News a child was transported in life-threatening condition while a child and an adult were in serious condition. The spokesman said the third child and an adult also had minor injuries.
It was initially reported that one of the adults was shot, but a police spokesman later told Global News that the individual suffered an unspecified medical episode during the incident and that they were not shot.
Skinner said the birthday party where people gathered was for a one-year-old, but she did not confirm if the one-year-old injured was for whom the birthday party was.
She told reporters as she was still early in the investigation, the motive for the shooting was unclear and it was not known if it was targeted or random. Authorities did not release further information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
As of early Sunday, the alleged information was not provided. However, Skinner said there were “numerous” people involved.
Meanwhile, she called on anyone in the area who may have information or video (surveillance or dash-cam) to call Division 23 at 416-808-2300.
“This is a tragedy. There were three kids who were shot here tonight. We absolutely need your help, ”Skinner said.
–With files by David Lao
The trauma team at St. John’s Hospital. Michael talks about the impact of gun violence
