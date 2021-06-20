International
DATA STORY STORY: India adds 58,419 cases, with daily low peak at 81 days
India on Sunday reported a net drop of 30,776 in active coronavirus cases to bring its number to 729,243. India’s share of globally active coronavirus cases now stands at 6.29 percent (one in 14). The country is the second most affected by active cases. On Saturday, it added 58,419 cases to bring the total number of cases to 29,881,965. And, with 1,576 new victims, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 386,713, or 1.29 percent of the total confirmed infections.
With 3,810,554 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered on Saturday, the total number of vaccine tissues in India so far has reached 276,693,572. The count of coronavirus cases recovered across India, meanwhile, totaled 28,766,009 – or 96.27 per cent of the total case load – with 87,619 new cured cases reported on Saturday.
India now accounts for 6.29% of all globally active cases (one in every 14 active cases), and 9.94% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
India has so far administered 276,693,572 doses of vaccine. That’s 925.95 percent of the total case load, and 19.86 percent of its population.
Among the Indian states, the top 5 in terms of the number of vaccines administered are Maharashtra (32271188), Uttar Pradesh (30426240), Gujarat (25834905), Rajasthan (25621806) and West Bengal (23045019).
Among the states with more than 10 million inhabitants, the top 5 in the number of vaccines per million population are Kerala (411297), Gujarat (404477), Delhi (403448), Uttarakhand (365207) and J&K (338563).
From here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.
Counting active cases across India on Sunday saw a net drop of 30,776, compared to 38,637 on Saturday. States and UTs have seen the largest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (322), Manipur (292), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (3), and Arunachal Pradesh (2).
With 87,619 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.27%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.
The Indian states and UT with the worst fatality rate are currently Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.08%) and Maharashtra (1.97%). The rate at 18 is higher than the national average.
India’s new closed daily cases stand at 89,195 – 1,576 deaths and 87,619 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.76%.
India’s 5-day moving average of the daily rate of increase of total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 354.2 days, and for deaths at 169.7 days.
Overall, the five states with the largest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12443), Maharashtra (8912), Tamil Nadu (8183), Karnataka (5815) and Andhra Pradesh (5674).
Among the states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with the worst recovery rates currently are Karnataka (94.12%), Kerala (95.74%), and Maharashtra (95.76%).
The five countries with the highest test positive rate (TPR) – the percentage of people tested positive for Covid-19 infection (from cumulative test and case data) are Goa (18.54%), Maharashtra (15.17%) , Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.51%), Kerala (12.8%) and Sikkim (12.01%).
Five countries with the highest TPR from the daily numbers for tests and added cases – are, Meghalaya (11.43%), Sikkim (10.34%), Kerala (10.22%), Manipur (10.08%) and Goa (8.71%).
Among the states and UTs with more than 10 million populations, the five that have completed the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1106100), J&K (694646), Kerala (612163), Karnataka (481997) and Uttarakhand ( 468744)
The five states most affected by the total cases are Maharashtra (5963420), Karnataka (2801936), Kerala (2797747), Tamil Nadu (2414680) and Andhra Pradesh (1844917).
Maharashtra, the state most affected overall, has reported 8912 new cases to reach its number at 5963420.
Karnataka, the second most affected state, has reported 5815 cases to reach its number at 2801936.
Kerala, the third state most affected by the total number, has added 12443 cases to reach its number at 2797747.
Tamil Nadu has added 8183 cases to reach its number at 2414680.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its number increase to 5674 to 1844917.
Uttar Pradesh has added 257 cases to reach its number at 1704139.
Delhi has added 135 cases to estimate its number at 1432168.
