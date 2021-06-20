Son Zim Mauled By Hyena In SA For Surgery

Daily Maverick

RODWELL Khomazana, the young Zimbabwean boy who was torn to pieces by a hyena in May, is heading to South Africa for reconstructive surgery.

As fundraisers work around the clock to raise money for hospital care Rodwell Khomazanas, a nine-year-old boy chopped up by a hyena at an all-night church rally in Zimbabwe will arrive in South Africa on June 19th.

Khomazanas’ head will be wrapped in bandages and he will wear a ruler on the SA Airlink flight from Harare to Johannesburg.

He will be accompanied by Johannesburg Trauma Nurse Maqshuda Kajee, medical evacuation expert Dr Sayuren Moonsamy and his mother, Shamiso Mabika.

Khomazana had not had a proper meal since May 7, when a hyena attacked him, removing his face while he was sleeping in the Apostolic Church Zviratidzo Zvevapostori. Since then, the young man has been fed through a tube in his nose.

After surgery, we will have to learn how to eat again, says Kajee.

Mabika says her favorite food for her third sons is sadza, which is Shona for porridge.

This week, while awaiting departure for South Africa, the boy continued to work with English and math at the hospital, crying because he misses going to school.

He is a 3rd grader at Manyiri Primary School in Zaka, 340 km south of Harare. Khomazana is also an avid footballer, his favorite team is Manchester United.

After the accident, Khomazana was rushed to Zimbabwe’s largest hospital, Harares Parirenyatwa Hospital, where surgeons stabilized the open wounds.

In the early days, patients heard the boy screaming in anxiety and banging on his bed as memories of the attack tormented him, with the nursing staff having to restrain his arms and calm him down.

A fundraising effort hopes to raise enough money to pay for Rodwell to have facial reconstruction surgery and subsequent care.

Talking toDM168on June 16, maxillofacial and microvascular surgeon Dr Wayne Manana of Parirenyatwa Hospital recalls performing a life-saving operation on the boy. Manana was in Johannesburg to meet with medical suppliers when she spoke about Khomazana on May 8th. He took an early flight back to Harare on May 9 to operate on the boy.

I flew back to Harare especially for Rodwell on Sunday and immediately entered the theater, says Manana. So a big thank you to the team that prepared him, so that he could enter the theater on time. The extraordinary absurdity that he survived; deformation, his physical appearance was very severe.

In a medical report on Khomazana, Manana lists the boys’ injuries. They include total loss of his upper lip, 15% loss of his lower lip, total loss of the outer nose and nasal cartilage, loss of both sides, partial loss of the forehead skin, and loss of the left eye .

The child had very devastating injuries to his face, a huge loss of a lot of soft tissue, Manana says. All major facial features were gone, with some fractures. We first took him to the theater to do a very thorough cleaning. We agreed that the priority was to stabilize him, essentially to clear the airways to make sure he was [could] I breathe My biggest concern was the risk of infection because the wound was open, plus we do not have much information about germs in the mouth of hyenas.

He says that Khomazana was haunted by the recurrences of the incident and had to calm down: The first days we had to calm him down, you can imagine, we had to put our arms down He had [flashbacks] of the attack that caused the wounds. People in the neighborhood said he kept screaming.

Manana adds that fortunately nursing veteran Sister Chaku Nyamupaguma volunteered to care for Khomazana’s wounds.

Sister Chaku came to put on those big wounds. The other nurses were a little nervous. They did not know how to solve it. Sister Chaku is not even part of the hospital, but she is a volunteer and has been caring for her ever since. So there have been a lot of people taking care of it.

Now that Khomazana is better and can talk a little, he has come to refer to Chaku as Gogo Chaku.

He is such a cheerful young man. So bold, says Manana. He is very motivated and optimistic that things will be fine. Of course, the people around him have assured him that everything will be fine.

In South Africa, Kajee has been at the heart of a fundraising effort called Help Rodwell Face the World Again.

Although South Africa’s top surgeons have pledged their services to rebuild Khomazanana’s face, a total of R1 million is required for his hospital fees and ongoing care.