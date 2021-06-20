International
Son Zim Mauled By Hyena In SA For Surgery
Daily Maverick
RODWELL Khomazana, the young Zimbabwean boy who was torn to pieces by a hyena in May, is heading to South Africa for reconstructive surgery.
As fundraisers work around the clock to raise money for hospital care Rodwell Khomazanas, a nine-year-old boy chopped up by a hyena at an all-night church rally in Zimbabwe will arrive in South Africa on June 19th.
Khomazanas’ head will be wrapped in bandages and he will wear a ruler on the SA Airlink flight from Harare to Johannesburg.
He will be accompanied by Johannesburg Trauma Nurse Maqshuda Kajee, medical evacuation expert Dr Sayuren Moonsamy and his mother, Shamiso Mabika.
Khomazana had not had a proper meal since May 7, when a hyena attacked him, removing his face while he was sleeping in the Apostolic Church Zviratidzo Zvevapostori. Since then, the young man has been fed through a tube in his nose.
After surgery, we will have to learn how to eat again, says Kajee.
Mabika says her favorite food for her third sons is sadza, which is Shona for porridge.
This week, while awaiting departure for South Africa, the boy continued to work with English and math at the hospital, crying because he misses going to school.
He is a 3rd grader at Manyiri Primary School in Zaka, 340 km south of Harare. Khomazana is also an avid footballer, his favorite team is Manchester United.
After the accident, Khomazana was rushed to Zimbabwe’s largest hospital, Harares Parirenyatwa Hospital, where surgeons stabilized the open wounds.
In the early days, patients heard the boy screaming in anxiety and banging on his bed as memories of the attack tormented him, with the nursing staff having to restrain his arms and calm him down.
A fundraising effort hopes to raise enough money to pay for Rodwell to have facial reconstruction surgery and subsequent care.
Talking toDM168on June 16, maxillofacial and microvascular surgeon Dr Wayne Manana of Parirenyatwa Hospital recalls performing a life-saving operation on the boy. Manana was in Johannesburg to meet with medical suppliers when she spoke about Khomazana on May 8th. He took an early flight back to Harare on May 9 to operate on the boy.
I flew back to Harare especially for Rodwell on Sunday and immediately entered the theater, says Manana. So a big thank you to the team that prepared him, so that he could enter the theater on time. The extraordinary absurdity that he survived; deformation, his physical appearance was very severe.
In a medical report on Khomazana, Manana lists the boys’ injuries. They include total loss of his upper lip, 15% loss of his lower lip, total loss of the outer nose and nasal cartilage, loss of both sides, partial loss of the forehead skin, and loss of the left eye .
The child had very devastating injuries to his face, a huge loss of a lot of soft tissue, Manana says. All major facial features were gone, with some fractures. We first took him to the theater to do a very thorough cleaning. We agreed that the priority was to stabilize him, essentially to clear the airways to make sure he was [could] I breathe My biggest concern was the risk of infection because the wound was open, plus we do not have much information about germs in the mouth of hyenas.
He says that Khomazana was haunted by the recurrences of the incident and had to calm down: The first days we had to calm him down, you can imagine, we had to put our arms down He had [flashbacks] of the attack that caused the wounds. People in the neighborhood said he kept screaming.
Manana adds that fortunately nursing veteran Sister Chaku Nyamupaguma volunteered to care for Khomazana’s wounds.
Sister Chaku came to put on those big wounds. The other nurses were a little nervous. They did not know how to solve it. Sister Chaku is not even part of the hospital, but she is a volunteer and has been caring for her ever since. So there have been a lot of people taking care of it.
Now that Khomazana is better and can talk a little, he has come to refer to Chaku as Gogo Chaku.
He is such a cheerful young man. So bold, says Manana. He is very motivated and optimistic that things will be fine. Of course, the people around him have assured him that everything will be fine.
In South Africa, Kajee has been at the heart of a fundraising effort called Help Rodwell Face the World Again.
Although South Africa’s top surgeons have pledged their services to rebuild Khomazanana’s face, a total of R1 million is required for his hospital fees and ongoing care.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]