China’s centennial celebrations of its Communist Party are underway. In Switzerland, France and Britain, however, the far left maintains a cautious distance from Beijing.

The Swiss Communists will not fly to Beijing this summer as they once did in Moscow. As authorities in China tire of a one-year commemoration of the first national party congress in 1921, the far left in Switzerland is keeping its distance.

China, which operates a market economy and an expansionist policy, is far from reflecting the aspirations of the Workers ‘and Peoples’ Party in my canton, says Julien Gressot. He is a municipal councilor in La Chaux-de-Fonds, a small town in Western Switzerland.

Of the ten existing cantonal sections of the Swiss far-left party, known by its French initials POP, it is most active in the canton of Neuchtel. In the Neuchtel Mountains, this successor to the Swiss Communist Party which was suppressed by the federal government in 1940 is increasing its membership.

In the canton of Neuchtel, POP has about 350 supporters. Its membership has increased since 2019, with prominent feminist and pro-climate movements. At the national level, the POP also known as the Swiss Labor Party (PST-POP) has between 1,000 and 1,200 members. In Vaud Canton, the party has also grown its scope over the past two years.



Julien Gressot, local councilor of the Workers’ and People’s Party (POP) in the western Swiss town of La Chaux-de-Fonds. Ateliervisuel.com



This was unheard of in the previous 12 years, says the local sector secretariat. The same goes for German-speaking Switzerland: in Basel, part of the POP was revived two years ago.

An inspiration on the left

For historian Pierre Jeanneret, who has written about the workers’ movement, POP had already experienced a new surge when some of its members abandoned their enslaving pursuit of the Moscow line. He notes the importance of Popiste from the canton of Vaud, Josef Zisyadis, in Switzerland in the 1990s and early 2000s.

This politician, who had a seat in the House of Representatives, was very visible and vocal. Jeanneret notes that the Popists with their initiatives manage to pierce the conscience of everyone on the left. The idea of ​​creating a minimum wage came from the ranks of POP. Today, the party advocates for people within the bounds of social prosperity supermarket cashiers, sales assistants, people working in restaurants, and so on.

Loyal friendship

In Britain, the Communist Party (CP), which has also celebrated its 100th birthday, says it remains loyal to old friendships, but with some reservations.

In the past, we have always acted in solidarity with the Chinese people by opposing foreign domination. But troubling changes emerged during the 1960s and 1970s about how to look to the future, says current CP secretary Robert Griffiths. In Britain, we find that capitalism has stifled progress in relation to the environment, culture and politics. China, meanwhile, has turned to the economy as a way to eliminate its massive poverty.



People cheer for Chinese President Xi Jinping during a Communist Party parade in Beijing in 2019. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. all rights reserved



CP increased its membership in 2020, as it was able to oust people from the British Labor Party, which has passed a bad plot after the 2019 election. Born out of a union of Marxist and socialist movements in 1920, CP has just over a thousand members across England, Scotland and Wales. We had a 30% increase in membership since our last congress in 2018, Griffiths points out.

This Communist Party still maintains an unchanging doctrine: Area workers

rld, join! In the post-Brexit era, CP members aspire to a society in which production, distribution and exchange are planned for the well-being of all. This program requires the revolutionary transformation of society and the end of capitalism.

Attached to an ideal

The French Communist Party (PCF) also celebrates its hundredth birthday. In December 1920 in Tours, the congress of the French section of the International Workers joined the Communist International (Comintern), and then a year later founded the PCF.

We are one hundred years old because we have stayed true to our ideal, said recently the national secretary of the parties, Fabien Roussel in an interview for the newspaper Escaping. We are still revolutionary and anti-capitalist, while respecting the democratic process.

These Latter-day Reds also declare themselves green in light of the current climate crisis. They have no words to lose in the celebrations planned in Beijing.

