As tensions in the presidential election rise, Peruvian rivals are protesting





As tensions rose over the results of the June 6 presidential election, thousands of supporters of Socialist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori took to the streets in Peru on Saturday. Castillo won 50.125% of the vote with a difference of 44,058 votes and declared his victory. Fujimori received 49,875% of the vote and claimed that there was widespread electoral fraud. In the Peruvian capital, Lima, Castillo supporters gathered in the square “2 de Mayo” to call on left-wing candidates to officially declare themselves as presidential voters. Fujimori supporters also staged a confrontational demonstration in another part of the city, demanding the cancellation of the second round of elections. The National Election Jury said it is still reviewing the ballots and has not yet announced the winner. “We will not allow them to ignore public opinion and the election results. We will defend democracy, “said Veronika Mendoza, a former left-wing presidential candidate who attended Castillo’s rally. Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather at San Martin Plaza in Lima, Peru on June 19, 2021 [Sebastian Castaneda/ Reuters] “Unfortunately, Mrs.” K ” [Keiko Fujimori] She is a corrupt woman. She does not have to be president. “It must accept its failure because democracy has been won here and the people’s fair vote,” said Ruben, another demonstrator who supported Castillo. International observers stated that there was no evidence of fraud and that the election was fair. The Peruvian polling agency Ipsos also said it conducted a statistical analysis of the vote and found no evidence of abnormal voting patterns that would benefit one candidate over another. But Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, showed no sign of concession. “We will not accept that our votes were stolen,” she told her supporters in Lima. Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gestures in front of supporters in Lima, Peru on June 19, 2021 [Gerardo Marin/ Reuters] “We will give life to the country; this is not about Keiko, but about Peru, not terrorism, not communism, ”said Nancy Farah, who attended the rally in support of Fujimori. The tense vote count was the culmination of sharply divided elections in Peru. Many low-income citizens supported Castillo, while most wealthy people voted for Fujimori. Opposing candidates vowed to take very different remedial measures to save Peru from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis. This Andean country has the worst coronavirus death rate in the world, with more than 187,000 deaths from its 33 million population. Official figures show that during the pandemic, another 2 million Peruvians lost their jobs, and nearly a third of the country’s people are now living in poverty. Fujimori, 46, vowed to follow the free market model and maintain economic stability, while Castillo, 51, vowed to rebuild the national constitution to strengthen the state’s role, get more profits from mining companies and nationalize assets. main. Industry-Peru is the world’s second largest producer of copper.







