Terrorist attacks, immigration debates push French voters to the right, raising Le Pen
LISLE-SUR-LA-SORGUE, France Injured between river tributaries in southeastern France, LIsle-sur-la-Sorgue is known for its cobbled streets and its sunny exterior market.
But ahead of Sunday’s local elections, the debate in this small town, and in others across France, has focused on the aftermath of the beheading of a schoolteacher near Paris last fall by a Chechen refugee and the killing of mourners. of the church in the Fine weeks later by a Tunisian migrant.
Across France, questions about the place of Islam in French society and tensions over immigration have preoccupied many French people and pushed the electorate to the right.
In response, the central government of President Emmanuel Macron has turned to more conservative policies, cracking down on mosques and other Islamic organizations that say they practice Islamic separatism. Macrons term for what the government says is a movement seeking to violate civil laws along with religious ones.
But the shift to the right of the electorate has particularly favored Marine Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigration Rally National party. Mrs. Le Pen has blamed a string of attacks in recent years on what she sees as soft immigration policies she says allow radical Islamist crackdowns to take root in the country and fuel violence a link the Macron government rejects. .
A recent opinion poll showed that 71% of French people were against welcoming new immigrants, compared to 64% in 2018. The proportion of respondents who believe that hosting migrants increases the risk of terrorist attacks also increased to 64% from 53 %, according to the survey.
We need more security and less immigration, said 62-year-old Bruno Ducres, who was selling earthenware and pottery at the LIsle-sur-la-Sorgues open market one afternoon. As millions of French people vote Sunday in regional elections across the country, Mr Ducres said he plans to vote for Ms. Le Pens, Thierry Mariani, who has created a comfortable lead in polls by reflecting Ms. Le Pens against the message of immigration.
He says out loud what others are thinking to themselves, Mr Ducres said.
Mrs. Le Pen is trying to position her party as the standard bearer of conservative politics by recruiting candidates for credentials and focusing on the public debate on civil issues such as security, immigration and radical Islam that divide Mr Macrons’ center. In an email to supporters last month, Ms. Le Pen appealed to all sincere conservative personalities, calling on them to unite after her attempt to challenge Mr Macron in next year’s national election.
The approach is part of Ms.’s efforts. Le Pens to assure voters that she and other leaders from her Rally National party have turned the page on the parties’ anti-Semitic past and are ready to govern. Mr Mariani, 62, was a strong man of the conservative Les Rpublicains party, having served as minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy, before Mrs. Le Pen nominates him to run for president of Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur, a region located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Alps in southeastern France.
A victory for Mariani would put the party Mrs. Le Pens at the head of a regional government for the first time ever. This would also signal that she is capable of overcoming preliminarily, the decade-old tactic of founding parties coming together after a single candidate to defeat far-right candidates. Mr Macron sailed for victory in 2017 after Les Rpublicains and the Socialist Party rivaled him with their support after him.
Les Rpublicains and the Socialist Party have cast doubt on their willingness to join after Mr. Macron when he confronts Mrs. Le Pen in the spring of 2022. A Harris Interactive survey of 1,295 people conducted between June 4 and June 7 showed Ms. Le Pen got 47% of the vote in a runoff with Mr. Macron compared to 53% for the incumbent president. This is a much narrower margin than Mr. Macrons 66% to 34% victory in 2017.
I gave Macron a chance, but I would not make the same mistake twice. I will vote for Marine Le Pen next year, said Marie-Claude Sureda, a 66-year-old retiree from the port city of Marseille.
For regional competitions, Mr Macron has tried to throw papers over the cracks in preliminarily. His party backed Les Rpublicains candidate Renaud Muselier instead of running its own candidate to run against Mr. Mariani in Provence-Alpes-Cte dAzur.
Mr Mariani has sought to turn Mr Macrons’s support into a political responsibility by painting Mr. Muselier as a friend of the president he says is lenient with crime. Sitting in a cafe in front of a tree-lined square, Mr Mariani said he had no choice but to leave Les Rpublicains to stay true to himself.
Today they are constantly betraying their beliefs to get closer to Macron, Mariani said of his former party. Ms. Le Pen, he said, has the clearest election program when it comes to what matters: security, immigration, justice. And she will have the courage to follow.
Mr Muselier said an alliance with Mr Macron was the only way to defeat the Rally National, adding: There are historic moments that require us to unite.
A survey of Ipsos Sopra Steria with 1,000 people conducted between June 3 and June 7 showed that Mr. Mariani finished ahead in the first round of elections with 41% of the vote, ahead of Mr. Muselier with 34% of the vote. The Socialists and the Green Party coalition received 15% in the poll.
In the runoff, which is expected to take place next Sunday, the same poll showed Mr. Mariani supporting Mr. Muselier regardless of whether the Socialists and the Greens support it.
Mr. Mariani is a well-known face in LIsle-sur-la-Sorgue. He grew up in a nearby town where he was mayor for a decade and a half and represented the area in the National Assembly until 2017, when he lost his seat.
As a member of Les Rpublicains, Mr. Mariani was a vocal proponent of stricter immigration policies. He unsuccessfully proposed an amendment to the French constitution that would allow the authorities to strip convicted criminals of French nationality. Mr Mariani was also noted for his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia for the annexation of Crimea, and for his frequent visits to Syria, where he met with President Bashar al-Assad.
In 2019, Ms. Le Pen recruited him to run on the National Rally ticket for the European Parliament elections, where he won a seat.
A victory in Provence-Alpes-Cte dAzur could encourage other politicians of the institutions to join Ms. Le Pen, said Christian Montagard, who recently left Les Rpublicains and is running in a lower-profile race with Mr Marianis ticket. This can also help Ms. Let Pen advance her parties to leave the legacy as a movement rooted in xenophobic and nativist rhetoric. She ousted her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who once described the Nazi gas chambers as a detail of World War II history and re-branded the party by Balli Kombëtar, her moniker under her father.
The National Rally has nothing to do with the National Ball. It is now a party like any other, said Mr. Montagard.
