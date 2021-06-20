The world’s premature baby has celebrated his first birthday after beating 0% chances of survival





When Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely – known by Guinness as the world’s premature baby – his doctors prepared his parents for the worst.

Richard was born at the Minnesota Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after his mother, Beth Hutchinson, suffered medical complications that caused her to give birth.

Born 131 days before the expected date and weighing just 11.9 ounces, Richard was so small that his parents could hold him in the palm of their hands, Guinness said.

“When [his father] “Rick and Beth received prenatal counseling on what to expect with a baby born so early. They were given a 0% chance of surviving by our neonatology team,” said Dr. Stacy Kern, Richard’s neonatologist at Children’s Minnesota. for Guinness World Records.

“I knew the first few weeks of Richard’s life would be very difficult, but I felt that if he succeeded, he would be a survivor.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richard’s parents were unable to stay overnight with him in the hospital, nor could other family members visit him. So parents traveled daily from their home in St Croix County, Wisconsin to Minneapolis, according to Guinness. “We made sure we were there to give support,” Rick told Guinness World Records. “I think it helped him get through this because he knew he could count on us.” Rick and Beth Hutchinson did not respond to a request from CNN for comment. In December 2020, after spending more than six months in the hospital, Richard was able to go home with his family. “The day Richard was fired from NICU was such a special day. I remember pulling him out of his cradle and just holding him with tears in my eyes,” Kern said. “I could not believe that this was the same little boy who was once so sick that I was afraid he would not survive. The same little boy who once fit in the palm of my hand, with skin as translucent as I could “I saw every rib and vessel in his little body. I could not help but squeeze him and show him how proud I was of him.” On June 5, the lucky baby got to celebrate his first birthday surrounded by family and their three dogs. “It doesn’t feel real,” Beth said of Richard breaking the record. “We are still surprised by this. But we are happy. This is a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births.”

